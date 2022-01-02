Reading vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Reading and Derby County take to the pitch for the first time in the new year when they square off at the Madejski Stadium on Monday.

The Rams head into the game in rejuvenated form, winning each of their last three games, and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Reading failed to return to winning ways in their last game, falling to a 1-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

Prior to that, Veljko Paunović’s men claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Swansea City on November 27 before settling for a 1-1 draw with Hull City a week later.

With 21 points from 22 games, Reading are currently 21st in the EFL Championship table, two points above the relegation places.

Meanwhile, Derby County continued their blistering December form as they claimed a 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Wayne Rooney’s side have now won each of their last three games, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Despite their impressive resurgence, Derby County remain rooted to the bottom of the table after claiming 10 points from 24 games.

Reading vs Derby County Head-To-Head

Reading boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from the last 51 meetings between the teams. Derby County have picked up 16 wins in that time, while nine games have ended all square.

Reading Form Guide: D-L-W-D-L

Derby County Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Reading vs Derby County Team News

Reading

The hosts remain without Yakou Meite, Andy Yiadom, Felipe Araruna, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao, Michael Morrison and Andy Rinomhota, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Yakou Meite, Andy Yiadom, Felipe Araruna, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao, Michael Morrison, Andy Rinomhota

Suspended: None

Derby County

The visitors will have to make do with the absence of Krystian Bielik, Lee Buchanan and Jack Stretton, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Krystian Bielik, Lee Buchanan, Jack Stretton

Suspended: None

Reading vs Derby County Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Luke Southwood, Andy Yiadom, Tom Holmes, Scott Dann, Baba Rahman, Josh Laurent, Alen Halilovic, Danny Drinkwater, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Andy Carroll

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos; Craig Forsyth, Curtis Davies, Phil Jagielka, Nathan Byrne; Liam Thompson, Max Bird; Kamil Jóźwiak, Jason Knight, Tom Lawrence; Luke Plange

Reading vs Derby County Prediction

Looking at past meetings between the two sides, we expect a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. However, Derby County appear to have finally hit their stride and we predict they will claim all three points.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Derby County

Edited by Peter P