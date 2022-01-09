Reading vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Reading are set to play Fulham at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday in the EFL Championship.

Reading come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Russell Penn's Kidderminster Harriers in the 3rd round of the FA Cup. Second-half goals from winger Sam Austin and experienced forward Amari Morgan-Smith sealed the deal for Kidderminster Harriers. Romania international George Puscas scored the goal for Reading.

Fulham, on the other hand, beat Nigel Pearson's Bristol City 1-0 in the 3rd round of the FA Cup. A late goal from Welsh winger Harry Wilson secured the win for Marco Silva's Fulham.

Reading vs Fulham Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Reading have won six games, lost six and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Reading beating Fulham 2-1. A brace from midfielder Ovie Ejaria ensured victory for Reading. Young Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz scored the consolation goal for Fulham.

Reading form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-D-W-L

Fulham form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-D-D-D

Reading vs Fulham Team News

Reading

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic will be unable to call upon the services of Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic, Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna, Ivory Coast international Yakou Meite and centre-backs Tom McIntyre and Michael Morrison. There are doubts over the availability of former Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria and Portuguese striker Lucas Joao. Ghana internationals Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman are both unavailable due to their AFCON duties.

Injured: Alen Halilovic, Felipe Araruna, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre

Doubtful: Lucas Joao, Ovie Ejaria

Suspended: None

Not available: Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom

Fulham

Meanwhile, Fulham could be without Portuguese winger Ivan Cavaleiro and Netherlands international Terence Kongolo. Ivory Coast international Jean Michael Seri is not available due to AFCON. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Marco Silva is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Terence Kongolo, Ivan Cavaleiro

Suspended: None

Not available: Jean Michael Seri

Reading vs Fulham Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Dejan Tetek, Tom Holmes, Scott Dann, Ethan Bristow, Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent, Mamadi Camara, John Swift, Junior Hoilett, Andy Carroll

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga, Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Michael Hector, Antonee Robinson, Harrison Reed, Nathaniel Chalobah, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Reading vs Fulham Prediction

Reading are currently 21st in the league, three points ahead of 22nd-placed Peterborough. This season has been a big struggle for Veljko Paunovic's men, and relegation remains a possibility, given their current form.

Fulham, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, and have drawn four of their last five league games. Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has already registered 22 league goals, while Welsh winger Harry Wilson has done well as well.

Fulham should win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Reading 0-2 Fulham

Edited by Abhinav Anand