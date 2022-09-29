Reading vs Huddersfield Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022

Reading will host Huddersfield at the Madejski Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 1), with both teams looking to secure back-to-back wins.

With 18 points and six wins from ten games, the Royals are third in the standings and competing for promotion after what's been a fairly good campaign for them so far.

After three consecutive wins, Paul Ince's team lost twice in their last four games but went into the international break with a 1-0 defeat of Wigan Athletic.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are languishing at second from bottom with seven points from nine games. The Terriers ended a run of five winless games by beating Cardiff City 1-0 before the international break for just their second victory of the season.

Reading vs Huddersfield Head-To-Head And Key Numbers

Reading have won 26 of their previous 57 games with Huddersfield, who've beaten them 18 times.

The Terriers are on a two-game winning run in the fixture, winning home and away last season for a combined aggregate score of 8-3.

Reading have never lost three straight games to Huddersfield

Huddersfield are unbeaten in their last three away games to Reading and are looking for consecutive wins at their stadium against their opponents for the first time.

Reading have won six of their last nine Championship games - as many as they had in their previous 30 (W6, D7, L17).

The Terriers have lost their last three away games and haven't gone four in a row since a run of seven between February and April 2019 in the Premier League.

In the lower divisions, Huddersfield haven't lost four in a row since December 2014.

Reading manager Paul Ince have never beaten Huddersfield in four previous attempts in the league (D1, L3), with the three defeats coming in League One.

Reading vs Huddersfield Prediction

Huddersfield are set to begin a new era under a new manager. While it's exciting, there's also a sense of uncertainty pervading in the dressing room. Reading are going strong at the moment and should be able to come away with a win to strengthen their position among the promotion hopefuls.

Prediction: Reading 1-0 Huddersfield

Reading vs Huddersfield Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Reading

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

