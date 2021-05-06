Reading vs Huddersfield prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Reading host Huddersfield at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday in their final game of the 2020-21 EFL Championship season.

The Royals are already out of the race for the promotion play-offs after having failed to win their last five league games. They trail sixth-placed Barnsley by eight points.

It is a disappointing end to a campaign, which started on a very promising note for Reading. They had won seven of their first eight league games and were briefly atop the table at the beginning of the season.

However, a drop in form coupled with inconsistent displays on home turf dashed their top-six hopes. The only consolation for Reading this season is that they will end the campaign inside the top 10, an improvement from their 14th place finish last year.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are in 20th position, but safe from relegation. Despite their patchy form all season, the Terriers are lucky to have staved off the drop as other sides were in much worse form and dropped more points during a manic home stretch in the campaign.

Reading vs Huddersfield Head-To-Head

There have been 54 previous clashes between the sides before, with Reading holding an edge with 26 wins, while Huddersfield have beaten them only 16 times.

In their earlier clash this season, the Royals eked out a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield in January 2021.

Our final outing of the 2020-21 season is this weekend against Huddersfield Town - here's a ⏪ to an @AlexFdez8 goal against the Terriers 🏹 #REAHUD pic.twitter.com/wirdYfDYRe — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) May 5, 2021

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-L

Huddersfield Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Reading vs Huddersfield Team News

Reading

Head coach Veljko Paunovic made three changes in the last game against Norwich City, but might make more changes for this game.

Young goalkeeper Luke Southwood, centre-back Jeriel Dorsett and striker Yakou Meite could possibly be given a go on the final matchday.

John Smith, who played his first game in two months last weekend, might retain his place in the playing eleven.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🗣 Wardy: “It’s not been the season we wanted it to be.



“On a personal level, I’ve not played anywhere near the amount I should’ve done because of injuries.



“We have to make sure next season is different.”#htafc pic.twitter.com/EgsWShCznM — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) May 6, 2021

Huddersfield

Alex Vallejo, Isaac Mbenza and Fraizer Campbell will remain sidelined for the Terriers, while Duane Holmes may be given the nod ahead of Juninho Bacuna.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading vs Huddersfield Predicted XI

Reading (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Tomas Esteves, Liam Moore, Thomas Holmes, Lewis Gibson; Dejan Tetek, Josh Laurent; Yakou Meite, John Swift, Ovie Ejaria; George Puscas.

Huddersfield (4-2-3-1): Ryan Schofield; Pipa, Richard Keogh, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo; Carel Eiting, Jonathan Hogg; Josh Koroma, Lewis O'Brien, Duane Holmes; Danny Ward.

Reading vs Huddersfield Prediction

With literally nothing at stake for the sides besides a consolation victory on the final day, it's not going to be fireworks, most likely.

So we're going with a dour stalemate.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Huddersfield