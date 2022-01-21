Reading vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to end their four-game losing streak and pull clear of the relegation zone, Reading take on Huddersfield Town at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts, by contrast, head into the game unbeaten in each of their last eight outings and will be aiming to move into the playoff places.

Reading were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Luton Town on home turf on Wednesday.

They have now lost each of their most recent four games, while they remain without a win in any of their last seven.

With 22 points from 26 games, Reading are currently 21st in the EFL Championship table, three points above Peterborough United in the final relegation spot.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town were denied a second consecutive victory last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea City.

This followed an impressive 2-1 victory over Burnley which saw them progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

Huddersfield Town, who are on an eight-game unbeaten run, are currently seventh on the log, one point behind Middlesbrough in the final playoff spot.

Reading vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head

Reading boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from their last 57 meetings. Huddersfield Town have picked up 17 wins, while 13 games have ended all square.

Reading Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: W-W-D-W-D

Reading vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Reading

Reading will be without Tom McIntyre and Yakou Meite, who are both recuperating from injuries. Abdul-Rahman Baba and Andy Yiadom are on international duty at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Tom McIntyre, Yakou Meite

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Abdul-Rahman Baba, Andy Yiadom

Huddersfield Town

The visitors remain without the services of Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo

Suspended: None

Reading vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Ethan Bristow, Scott Dann, Thomas Holmes, Dejan Tetek; Josh Laurent, Danny Drinkwater; Tom Dele-Bashiru, John Swift, Junior Hoilett; Andy Carroll

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colwill, Matthew Pearson, Tom Lees; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Scott High, Sorba Thomas; Danel Sinani, Duane Holmes, Jordan Rhodes

Reading vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Reading have endured a horrid campaign so far and find themselves one spot above the relegation zone. The visitors head into the game in fine form and we are tipping them to keep the ball rolling and come out victorious on Saturday.

Prediction: Reading 0-2 Huddersfield Town

