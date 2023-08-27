Reading vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29, 2023 

Reading host Ipswich Town on Tuesday (August 29) in the Carabao Cup second round, as both sides look to recover from their latest setback.

After opening their League One campaign with consecutive defeats, Reading won their next two games before losing 2-1 to Exeter City. Exeter scored the winning goal in the third minute of stoppage time through Reece Cole to condemn the Royals to their third league defeat of the season.

With five points in as many games, Reading are down in 16th in the standings but won convincingly in the first round of the cup. Ruben Selles' side overcame Millwall 4-0, courtesy of a brace from Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, coupled with goals from Charlie Savage and Mamadi Camara.

Ipswich, meanwhile, were having a great run, winning their first three games of the Championship, their first appearance in the competition in four years. However, the bubble was burst on matchday four when Leeds United outscored them in a pulsating 4-3 contest.

Nonetheless, with nine points from four games, the Tractor Boys are sixth in the points table. In the cup, Ipswich beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 in the first round, with Jack Taylor and Sone Aluko netting.

Reading vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 clashes between the two sides before, with Ipswich winning 27 and losing 24.

Reading have won just one of their last five meetings with Ipswich, although it came in their most recent clash in March 2019 (2-1 in the Championship).

Ipswich have scored in their last eight games at Reading.

Reading haven't reached the Carabao Cup third round since the 2019-20 season.

The two teams are meeting in the Carabao Cup for the first time.

Ipswich haven't reached the Carabao Cup third round since the 2015-16 season.

Reading vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Reading have struggled to find their feet in the new season and haven't fared well in the fixture either. Ipswich, except for their last defeat, have been great in the campaign and have the tools to hurt the Royals.

Prediction: Reading 2-3 Ipswich

Reading vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ipswich

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes