Reading vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2023

Reading play host to Luton Town at the Madejski Stadium in round 43 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

While the hosts find themselves in the relegation scrap, the Hatters head into the weekend looking to keep their race for an automatic promotion spot alive.

Reading failed to move out of the danger zone last weekend as they played out a goalless draw with Burnley on home turf.

The Royals have now gone nine straight matches without a win, losing five and claiming four draws since the start of March.

With 42 points from 42 games, Reading are currently 22nd in the EFL Championship table, but victory on Wednesday could potentially see them move level on points with 18th-placed Rotherham United.

However, they must see off the threat of a Luton Town side who are unbeaten in their last 10 matches, claiming seven wins and three draws since their 1-0 loss against first-placed Burnley on February 18.

The Hatters made it two back-to-back wins on Saturday when they brushed aside Rotherham United 2-0 at the New York Stadium.

With 74 points from 42 games, Luton Town are currently third in the league standings, five points off second-placed Sheffield United in the automatic promotion spot.

Reading vs Luton Town Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

There have been exactly 60 meetings between the two sides, with Reading claiming 26 wins since their first encounter in February 1921.

Luton Town have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

The Hatters are unbeaten in their last five games against Reading, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in December 2020.

Hunt’s men are on a run of nine consecutive games without a win, stretching back to February’s 3-1 victory over Blackpool.

Luton are unbeaten in 10 straight matches and are also yet to suffer defeat away from home in the Championship this year.

The Hatters have picked up six wins and four draws in their 10 away games since December’s 2-1 loss at Middlesbrough.

Reading vs Luton Town Prediction

While Reading will head into the midweek clash in search of a huge result in their race against the drop, they face a rampant Luton Town side who are currently firing on all cylinders.

Luton are firm favorites to come out on top in this one and we are backing them to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Reading 0-2 Luton Town

Reading vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton Town

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes)

