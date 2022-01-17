Reading vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to end their six-game winless run and pull clear of the relegation places, Reading play host to Luton Town at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors, on the other hand, head into the game on a four-game unbeaten run and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Reading continue to struggle for form in the EFL Championship as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough last Saturday.

Veljko Paunović’s men have now lost each of their last three games in all competitions, including a humbling 7-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham.

With 22 points from 25 games, Reading are currently 21st in the table, three points and one place above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Luton Town maintained their fine form as they claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Bournemouth last time out.

Nathan Jones’s side are now unbeaten in each of their last four games, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

Luton Town are currently 13th on the log, level on 32 points with Sheffield United and Preston North End after 23 games so far.

Reading vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

With 26 wins from the last 57 meetings between the teams, Reading head into Wednesday’s game with a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture. Luton Town have picked up 22 wins in that time, while nine games have ended all square.

Reading Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Luton Town Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Reading vs Luton Town Team News

Reading

Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the hosts. Abdul-Rahman Baba and Andy Yiadom are on international duty at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Abdul-Rahman Baba, Andy Yiadom

Luton Town

The visitors will be without Harry Cornick and Tom Lockyer, who have both been ruled out through injuries. Admiral Muskwe is currently representing Zimbabwe at the AFCON.

Injured: Harry Cornick, Tom Lockyer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Admiral Muskwe

Reading vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Ethan Bristow, Scott Dann, Thomas Holmes, Dejan Tetek; Josh Laurent, Danny Drinkwater; Tom Dele-Bashiru, John Swift, Junior Hoilett; Andy Carroll

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Shea, Reece Burke, Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, James Bree, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Fred Onyedinma, Amari'i Bell, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlos Mendes Gomes

Reading vs Luton Town Prediction

Looking at recent meetings between the sides, we can expect another cagey contest on Wednesday. We predict Reading will put up a defensive block to avoid falling to yet another defeat and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Luton Town

Edited by Ashwin