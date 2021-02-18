Reading vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Reading host Middlesbrough at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday hoping to keep up their push for promotion from the Championship.

Currently fifth in the standings with 15 wins and six draws from 30 games, the Royals have been impressive this season.

They finished 14th in the 2019-20 season but, following a strong run of form, have reignited their bid to qualify for the Premier League. The Berkshire outfit last played in the top-flight during the 2012-13 season.

After going three games without a win, Veljko Paunovic's side got their season back on track with a 2-0 victory away to Bristol City.

Middlesbrough, however, are their bogey side. They've won each of their last three away games against Reading, who are winless in eight consecutive meetings with the Boros.

With 12 wins and seven draws from 30 games, they're eighth in the standings. Middlesbrough are level on points with Cardiff City, who are ahead of them by virtue of a superior goal-difference.

Reading vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head

In 36 meetings between the sides, Middlesbrough have come out on top 16 occasions, while losing only nine games to Reading.

"We’ll look to heal our wounds, recover our players from fatigue, knocks and injuries, but so far it looks good!" 💪



🤕 Pauno provides an injury update and touches on the importance of rest and recovery between games as he previews #REAMID. — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) February 18, 2021

In fact, they had a streak of winning seven consecutive league games against the Royals before a goalless stalemate at Middlesbrough in October ended their run.

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Reading vs Middlesbrough Team News

Reading

The only player missing from the squad is George Puskas, who underwent shoulder surgery last month and won't return to the fold until March.

Injured: George Puskas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Our appeal against Paddy McNair's red card has been successful 🔴https://t.co/hbhUeNxYoJ — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) February 18, 2021

Middlesbrough

The visitors have a clean bill of health going into the clash. Meanwhile, Paddy McNair's red card against Huddersfield in the last game has been rescinded after winning the appeal.

Injured: None

Suspended: Paddy McNair

Unavailable: None

Reading vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Reading (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Andy Yiadom, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Omar Richards; Andy Rinomhota, Alfa Semedo; Tomas Esteves, Michael Olise, Ovie Ejaria; Lucas Joao.

Middlesbrough (3-4-1-2): Marcus Bettinelli; Anfernee Dijksteel, Grant Hall, Dael Fry; Samy Morsy; Darnell Fischer, Marc Bola, Jonathan Howson, Neeskens Kebano; Ashley Fletcher, Duncan Watmore.

Reading vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Reading's poor record against Boro will give the visitors a psychological advantage going into the match. They have promotion on the line and will give it their all to avoid a defeat here.

We expect a high-scoring draw in this encounter.

Prediction: Reading 2-2 Middlesbrough