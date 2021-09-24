Reading vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Reading host Middlesbrough at the Madejski Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday with both teams having similar starts to the season so far.

Reading are currently 13th in the league following their terrible start to the season. Veljko Paunovic's side have, however, turned around their form in recent weeks, winning their last two games on the trot. The Royals will hope to extend their streak with a win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Middlesbrough have also had a poor season, having won only one of their last six league games. Neil Warnock's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Blackpool last time out. Boro will hope to turn around their form by beating Reading on Saturday.

Both teams will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make Saturday's game a well-contested matchup.

Reading vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Reading, winning four of them.

Middlesbrough came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. Goals from Ashley Fletcher and Marc Bola were enough to secure the win on the night.

Reading vs Middlesbrough Team News

Bola will be a huge miss for Middlesbrough

Reading

Reading will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Liam Moore, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao and Felipe Araruna are all unavailable for the game due to injury. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Rafael is a doubt for the game following a hand injury.

Injured: Liam Moore, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: Rafael

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough will have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss to Blackpool last time out. Marcus Browne and Patrick McNair are unavailable for the game due to injury, while Neil Warnock will be sweating on the fitness of defender Marc Bola.

Injured: Marcus Browne, Patrick McNair

Doubtful: Marc Bola

Suspended: None

Reading vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Abdul Rahman Baba, Michael Morrison, Thomas Holmes, Andy Yiadom; John Swift, Josh Laurent; Ovie Ejaria, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Alen Halilovic; Junior Hoilett

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Lumley; Lee Peltier, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Anfernee Dijksteel; James Lea Siliki, Jonathan Howson; Onel Hernandez, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier; Andraz Sporar

Reading vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Reading have been in better form of late and that should come to the fore during Saturday's fixture.

We predict a close game, with Reading coming away with victory.

Prediction: Reading 2-1 Middlesbrough

