Reading vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Reading will host Middlesbrough in an important EFL Championship clash on Saturday.

Reading will come into this game on the back of a 3-0 upset win over Blackburn Rovers. The win came at the right time for Paul Ince's men given their topsy-turvy start in their opening three games of the campaign.

The visitors will come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Stoke City, where they conceded an extra-time equalizer to dash their hopes of earning three points. Subsequently, they bottled a massive opportunity to register their first win of the season. Their winless run now stretches to four games.

Reading vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough hold the advantage in this tie with 19 wins to their name compared to Reading's 13. The remaining six fixtures have ended with the spoils being shared.

Reading form guide: W-L-W-L

Middlesbrough form guide: D-D-L-D

Reading vs Middlesbrough Team News

Reading

Reading have no injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this Championship fixture against Middlesbrough.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Middlesbrough

Darragh Lenihan will be back in action in this fixture after serving his suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Lumley (GK); Tom McIntyre, Sam Hutchinson, Andy Yiadom, Jeriel Dorsett; Jeff Hendrick, Junior Hoilett; Scot Dan, Lucas Joao, Tom Ince; Shane Long

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Liam Roberts; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan; Tommy Smith, Riley McGree, Matt Crooks, Jonathan Howson, Ryan Giles; Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom

Reading vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Reading will be riding high in confidence following their win against Blackburn. Little was expected of them, especially against the Rovers, who were on a three-match winning run until midweek. Reading's one-sided win will give them a lot of confidence and it will be something they would like to build on this weekend.

The visitors will have to be at their very best to have a chance of victory. They will be mentally distraught after failing to secure what was almost their first win of the season. Instead, it ended up being their third stalemate of the season.

An interesting game is on the cards, with the hosts looking set to clinch their second win in a row against a struggling Boro.

Prediction: Reading 3-1 Middlesbrough

