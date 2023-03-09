Reading vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023 

Reading host Millwall at the Madejski Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 11), looking to arrest their downward spiral.

The Royals have lost their last two games in the league, going down 5-0 to Middlesbrough and 1-0 to Sheffield United.

That has seen them drop to 15th in the standings with 44 points from 35 games, ten points fewer than their next opponents.

Millwall, meanwhile, are up in seventh position and battling to secure a spot in the promotion playoffs, but lately their form has declined.

The Lions have won just once in their last four games - 1-0 vs Stoke City - and are coming off a draw and a loss in their last two league outings.

Gary Rowett's side squandered a two-goal lead to Luton Town and then blew a lead to Norwich City to lose 3-2, a trait that could cost them dearly in their promotion bid.

Reading vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 110 clashes between the sides before, and the spoils have been closely shared, with Reading winning 44 and losing 42.

Reading beat Millwall 1-0 earlier in the campaign for their first victory in the fixture since November 2019 (2-1), ending a run of five winless games.

The hosts are looking to complete a league double over Millwall for the first time since the 2005-06 campaign when they won the Championship.

Millwall have won their last two away games to Reading and are looking to win three in a row for the first time.

Reading haven't won their last eight home league games against sides from London since beating QPR in December 2019.

Millwall have conceded five goals in their last two league games, having only conceded seven times in their previous 11 games.

Reading vs Millwall Prediction

Reading have lost thrice in their last four league games, a reflection of their poor form right now. Millwall, meanwhile, have had a better campaign overall but have blown hot and cold lately.

This lack of consistency for both teams could see them play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Millwall

Reading vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

