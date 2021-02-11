Reading vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Reading will welcome Millwall to the Madejski Stadium on Saturday for a matchday 29 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 3-1 home defeat to Brentford on Wednesday when they lost a one-goal advantage. Two late goals by Ivan Toney and Joshua DaSilva gave the Bees all three points.

Millwall, for their part, also rallied from behind after a 10th-minute goal had given Sheffield Wednesday an away lead. Three second-half goals propelled them to a 4-1 win over Wednesday.

Reading currently occupy fifth spot in the table and need a win to consolidate their place in the playoff spots. Millwall are fairly comfortable in mid-table, having accrued 35 points from 28 games to date.

🔙 in action on Saturday!#Millwall — Millwall FC 💙 (@MillwallFC) February 11, 2021

Reading vs Millwall Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 106 occasions in the past. Reading have a slightly better record with 43 wins and 24 draws. Millwall were victorious on 39 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 25 November 2020 when goals from Jed Wallace and Lucas Joao ensured the teams canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Reading form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Millwall form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-L

Advertisement

Reading vs Millwall Team News

Reading

Three players have been ruled out for the home side through injury. George Puscas (groin), Liam Moore (ankle) and Felipe Araruna (knee) are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Veljko Paunović.

Injuries: Liam Moore, Felipe Araruna, George Puscas

Suspension: None

Millwall

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the Lions.

Injury: N/A

Suspension: None

Reading vs Millwall Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral (GK); Omar Richards, Torn McIntyre, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Ovie Ejaria, Alfa Semedo, Sone Aluko; Lucas Joao

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Bartosz Biatkowski (GK); Scott Malone, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ryan Woods, Ryan Leonard, Jed Wallace; Tom Bradshaw; Matt Smith

📸 Take a look at our gallery of the best photos from a tough one to take against Brentford at the Madejski. — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) February 11, 2021

Reading vs Millwall Prediction

Reading's loss to Brentford in midweek halted their progress and the Royals will be keen to get back to winning ways. Millwall have impressed throughout the season, although they have been guilty of inconsistency.

Advertisement

The hosts have generally won against lower-placed opposition this season and their superior home form could see them secure all three points.

Prediction: Reading 1-0 Millwall