Reading vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Relegation-threatened Reading will host Millwall in EFL Championship action on Saturday.

Reading have fallen down the table to 21st in the standings and are eight points off safety with a game in hand. They stand with the worst defensive record in the Championship so far and are even worse than bottom-placed Peterborough.

Their rivals, however, are safely placed in midtable with a decent chance of making it to the playoffs. Millwall are five points off sixth-placed Luton Town.

Both sides will be looking to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make Saturday's contest a well-contested matchup.

Reading FC @ReadingFC



@JohnSwift8 “We create chances and we know we can score goals. But defending as a team will be massive for us in the games to come, trying to keep as many clean sheets as possible, and then it’ll be vital for us lads at the front to take our chances.” “We create chances and we know we can score goals. But defending as a team will be massive for us in the games to come, trying to keep as many clean sheets as possible, and then it’ll be vital for us lads at the front to take our chances.”💬 @JohnSwift8

Reading vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Millwall have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Reading winning only one.

Millwall came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in November last year. Benik Afobe's 71st-minute strike allowed the home outfit to pick up all three points.

Reading Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L

Millwall Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Reading FC @ReadingFC A defeat at the hands of Blackpool, as the hosts turned the game around in the second half.



Paul Ince analyses the defeat to the Tangerines. A defeat at the hands of Blackpool, as the hosts turned the game around in the second half.Paul Ince analyses the defeat to the Tangerines. #BLPREA 💬 A defeat at the hands of Blackpool, as the hosts turned the game around in the second half.Paul Ince analyses the defeat to the Tangerines. #BLPREA https://t.co/9dEi6U2n2p

Reading vs Millwall Team News

Reading

Reading will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Alen Halilovic is a doubt for the game due to illness. Meanwhile, Michael Morrison, Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite are all still out injured.

Injured: Michael Morrison, Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite

Doubtful: Alen Halilovic

Suspended: None

Millwall

Defender Shaun Hutchinson remains doubtful for this tie after he was substituted following a niggle in their last game against Sheffield United.

Injured: Shaun Hutchinson

Suspended: None

Reading vs Millwall Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Abdul Rahman Baba, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Andy Yiadom; Josh Laurent, Danny Drinkwater; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru; George Puscas

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Jake Cooper, George Evans, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, Maikel Kieftenbeld, George Saville, Ryan Leonard; Sheyi Ojo, Jed Wallace; Tom Bradshaw

Reading vs Millwall Prediction

Reading will have their task cut out for them as they begin their battle to avoid relegation. They are already eight points off Birmingham with this game in hand. If they are to have any chance of playing Championship football next season, every game from now on becomes crucial.

Millwall are in a better position than their rivals, however, they will have to guard against complacency given Reading's unpredictability.

Nevertheless, we expect Millwall to edge this tie.

Prediction: Reading 0-1 Millwall

Edited by Peter P