Reading vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Relegation-threatened Reading will host Millwall in EFL Championship action on Saturday.
Reading have fallen down the table to 21st in the standings and are eight points off safety with a game in hand. They stand with the worst defensive record in the Championship so far and are even worse than bottom-placed Peterborough.
Their rivals, however, are safely placed in midtable with a decent chance of making it to the playoffs. Millwall are five points off sixth-placed Luton Town.
Both sides will be looking to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make Saturday's contest a well-contested matchup.
Reading vs Millwall Head-to-Head
Millwall have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Reading winning only one.
Millwall came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in November last year. Benik Afobe's 71st-minute strike allowed the home outfit to pick up all three points.
Reading Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L
Millwall Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L
Reading vs Millwall Team News
Reading
Reading will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Alen Halilovic is a doubt for the game due to illness. Meanwhile, Michael Morrison, Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite are all still out injured.
Injured: Michael Morrison, Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite
Doubtful: Alen Halilovic
Suspended: None
Millwall
Defender Shaun Hutchinson remains doubtful for this tie after he was substituted following a niggle in their last game against Sheffield United.
Injured: Shaun Hutchinson
Suspended: None
Reading vs Millwall Predicted XI
Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Abdul Rahman Baba, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Andy Yiadom; Josh Laurent, Danny Drinkwater; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru; George Puscas
Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Jake Cooper, George Evans, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, Maikel Kieftenbeld, George Saville, Ryan Leonard; Sheyi Ojo, Jed Wallace; Tom Bradshaw
Reading vs Millwall Prediction
Reading will have their task cut out for them as they begin their battle to avoid relegation. They are already eight points off Birmingham with this game in hand. If they are to have any chance of playing Championship football next season, every game from now on becomes crucial.
Millwall are in a better position than their rivals, however, they will have to guard against complacency given Reading's unpredictability.
Nevertheless, we expect Millwall to edge this tie.
Prediction: Reading 0-1 Millwall