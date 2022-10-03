Reading vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2022

Reading and Norwich City will square off at the Madejski Stadium in round 13 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday (October 4).

With two points and one place separating the two teams in the upper echelons of the standings, an exciting contest could ensue.

Reading continued to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the Championship table, with a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

They have now won three of their last four outings, scoring six goals and conceding five. With 21 points from 11 games, Reading are third in the standings, two points and one place off their Tuesday visitors.

Tim Krul @TimKrul

Reading up next Tuesday night..

🌧 🏻 @NorwichCityFC Good start of a busy period coming up..Reading up next Tuesday night.. Good start of a busy period coming up.. Reading up next Tuesday night.. 💨🌧👏🏻🔰 @NorwichCityFC https://t.co/MRrWiluQnH

Meanwhile, Norwich returned to winning ways last time out, seeing off Blackpool 1-0 away from home.

This followed a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on September 17, which snapped their four-game winning streak. The Canaries head into Tuesday’s game on a three-game away winning run and will look to continue in the same vein.

Reading vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 31 wins from the last 79 meetings between the two teams, Norwich boast a slightly superior record in this fixture.

Reading have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

The Canaries are unbeaten in their last seven games against Reading, claiming an impressive six wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss in December 2016.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



🗣️



Read more



#NCFC "The club that we are, we want to be up there. So, getting three points, coming to a tough place is a good result."🗣️ @AaronRamseyx Read more "The club that we are, we want to be up there. So, getting three points, coming to a tough place is a good result."🗣️ @AaronRamseyxRead more 👇#NCFC

Reading have won all but one of their last five home games, with a 3-0 loss to Sunderland on September 14 being the exception.

Norwich head into Tuesday unbeaten in their last six outings, picking up five wins and one draw .

Reading vs Norwich City Prediction

With just two points between Reading and Norwich in the standings, an end-to-end affair, with both teams taking the game to each other, could ensue. The Canaries have enjoyed the better fortunes in this fixture recently and should extend their dominance.

Prediction: Reading 1-3 Norwich City

Reading vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich City

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Reading and Norwich have both scored in their last ten meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the previous 10 encounters between the teams.)

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far