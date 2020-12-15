Reading vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Reading and Norwich City will trade tackles in a matchday 19 EFL Championship fixture at the Madejski Stadium.

Both sides are among the high-flyers in England's second division this season and are separated by just four points, with Norwich currently occupying top spot. Hosts Reading are in fifth place.

🎥 A reminder that there will be no iFollow coverage of Wednesday's meeting with Norwich City. #REANOR



It's a @SkyFootball TV pick - so fans in the UK 🇬🇧 can tune in on Sky Sports Football or grab a Day Pass with @NOWTVSport. Overseas supporters 🗺️ should check local listings.

Reading come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City were also victorious, defeating Blackburn Rovers 2-1 on their own turf.

Reading vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

Norwich City and Reading have clashed on 77 occasions in the past and there is virtually nothing to choose from between them.

Both sides have an identical head-to-head record, with 29 victories apiece and 19 draws.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in April 2018 when three goals scored in the final three minutes ensured that both sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Reading form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Norwich City form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Reading vs Norwich City Team News

Reading

Six players are currently sidelined for the hosts through injury. Lucas Joao (knock), Yakou Méïté (knock), George Puscas (knock), Andy Yiadom (knee), Felipe Araruna (knee), and John Swift (hamstring) are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Reading.

Injuries: Lucas Joao, Yakou Méïté, George Puscas, Andy Yiadom, Felipe Araruna, John Swift

Suspension: None

Norwich City

Adam Idah (ligament), Bali Mumba (ligament), Tim Krul (thigh), Xavi Quintilla (hip), Onel Hernandez (groin), and Sam Byram (hamstring) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for the Canaries.

Injuries: Adam Idah, Bali Mumba, Tim Krul, Xavi Quintilla, Onel Hernandez, Sam Byram

Suspension: None

Reading vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Omar Richards, Liam Moore, Michael Morrison, Tomas Esteves; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Michale Olise, Alfa Semedo, Sone Aluko; Lucas Joao

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Michael McGovern; Jacob Sorensen, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Max Aarons; Lukas Rupp, Oliver Skipp; Przemyslaw Placheta, Marco Stiepermann, Emiliano Buendia; Teemu Pukki

Reading vs Norwich City Prediction

Both sides' bright start to the campaign means that they can start harboring thoughts of promotion to the Premier League and we are set to witness a cracking game with goals at both ends.

All 5️⃣0️⃣ of Teemu Pukki's goals for #NCFC! 🐐



Which one is your favourite?

Norwich City's charge will be led by the in-form Teemu Pukki, who will be raring to go after his one-year stint in the top-flight last season.

With just four points separating both teams, a win for Reading would see them climb up the table, while defeat could cost Norwich top spot.

With such small margins for error, both sides are likely to be cautious in their approach and might play defensively rather than risking it all for a victory.

Prediction: Reading 2-2 Norwich City