Reading vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Despite winning just once in their last five games, Reading find themselves fourth as one of four teams locked on 27 points.

A win this weekend, though, will see them go four matches unbeaten and keep them in the playoffs, maybe even breaking into the top two.

Despite picking up just one point in their last four games, Nottingham Forest are still not inside the bottom three.

If they suffer a three-goal loss or greater, though, they could find themselves in the relegation zone once again.

Pauno has been in charge for 1️⃣5️⃣ league games, but our fans haven't been here to see it.



That changes this Saturday - finally we'll hear those turnstiles clacking again.



All fans who renewed before 2nd October are eligible to buy: https://t.co/DGUphGlAtR pic.twitter.com/eiayzgQQKp — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) December 3, 2020

Reading vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Reading have come out victorious over Forest just once in their last five meetings.

Interestingly, the last three games played between the pair have taken place in January, with this their first December meeting since 2002 – 28 clashes ago.

Within those last three games, Reading uphold a three-game unbeaten run over their counterparts, having won one and drawn the other two.

Forest have beaten Reading 20 times in their history, losing 16 times and drawing on 12 occasions.

Reading vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Yakou Meite is a doubt ahead of this match after being omitted from the Royals squad altogether in midweek.

George Puscas is out with a hernia while John Swift works his way to full fitness and could come back into the matchday squad this weekend.

Injured: Felipe Araruna, Andy Yiadom, George Puscas

Doubtful: Yakou Miete, John Swift

Suspended: None

Jack Colback could come back into the fold if he recovers from his knock in time after he missed the loss to Watford in midweek.

Forest are on the brink of a number of first team players returning from lengthy injuries, with one or two expected to come back into the team that travels to Reading if they are fit enough to do so.

Injured: Tyler Blackett, Fouad Bachirou, Samba Sow, Lewis Grabban

Doubtful: Luke Freeman, Gaeten Bong, Michael Dawson

Suspended: None

Reading vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Reading predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Ovie Ejaria, Michael Olise, Lucas Joao, Alfa Semedo

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-3-3): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Yuri Ribeiro, Jack Colback, Ryan Yates, Harry Arter, Lyle Taylor, Joe Lolley, Anthony Knockaert

"The gaffer gave me the armband, it is something that I am immensely proud of. Seeing the 'c' next to 'Worrall' gives me butterflies."@JoeWorrall5 is back on the pitch and with the captain's armband ❤️ #NFFC pic.twitter.com/VFYXxep6cy — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) December 3, 2020

Reading vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The Royals will be desperate to secure a win to stay in the top six for another week.

Reading are expected to win, with a depth of attacking strength likely to be too much for a Nottingham Forest side that are just getting used to having their main defensive man in Joe Worrall back from injury.

Prediction: Reading 2-1 Nottingham Forest