Reading vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Reading and Nottingham Forest will battle for three points in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

Reading are currently in 19th place in the table having garnered 16 points from 17 games. The visitors are the better-placed side in 13th position having turned their fortunes around after a horrendous start to the campaign.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Birmingham City. Jahmari Clarke scored a second-half brace to complete a comeback after Scott Hogan had put Birmingham ahead in the third minute.

Nottingham Forest also secured maximum points in a comprehensive 3-0 home win over Preston North End before the international break. Lewis Grabban found the back of the net in both halves to inspire the win.

Reading vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 50 occasions in the past and Nottingham Forest have a better record with 20 wins to their name. Reading were victorious on 17 occasions while 13 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when goals after the break saw the two sides play out a 1-1 draw last season.

Reading's victory over Birmingham City halted a run of four successive defeats. Forest have won two and drawn two of their last five league matches.

Reading form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Nottingham Forest form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Reading vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Reading

Junior Hoilett (hamstring), Michael Morrison (leg), Andy Rinomhota (ankle), Tom McIntyre (foot), Yakou Meite (knee), Femi Azeez (hamstring) and Lucas Joao (broken hip) are all unavailable for selection.

Alen Halilovic is doubtful for the game.

Injuries: Junior Hoilett, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Yakou Meite, Femi Azeez, Lucas Joao, Andy Rinomhota

Doubtful: Alen Halilovic

Suspension: None

Nottingham Forest

Loic Mbe Soh (thigh) Rodrigo Ely and Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Injuries: Loic Mbe Soh, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Rodrigo Ely

Suspension: None

Reading vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Reading FC @ReadingFC



The midfielder scored two ⚽⚽ as we beat Saturday's visitors 3-1 back in October 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕.



#RoyalGallery | #Royals150 @JohnSwift8 loves playing Forest! 🌳The midfielder scored two ⚽⚽ as we beat Saturday's visitors 3-1 back in October 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕. 👀 @JohnSwift8 loves playing Forest! 🌳The midfielder scored two ⚽⚽ as we beat Saturday's visitors 3-1 back in October 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕.#RoyalGallery | #Royals150 https://t.co/NJLbEZG2c1

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood (GK); Abdul Rahman Baba, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Andy Yiadom; Tyrell Ashcroft, Josh Laurent; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru; George Puscas

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba (GK); Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna; Max Lowe, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson

Reading vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two sides but Nottingham Forest have been slightly more consistent.

Reading have home advantage in their favor but their porous defense means that the Tricky Trees might get enough chances to get on the scoresheet. Although one side could squeeze out a win here, a draw with goals at both ends is the most likely result.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Edited by Shardul Sant