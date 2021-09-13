Reading vs Peterborough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021

Reading host Peterborough at the Madejski Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday with both teams having made poor starts to their campaigns.

Reading are currently 22nd in the league and have been in abysmal form of late. Veljko Paunovic's side have only managed to win one game this season and have struggled to produce quality performances.

This will be a great opportunity for the Royals to climb out of the relegation zone with a win against fellow strugglers Peterborough on Tuesday.

Peterborough are 23rd in the table, tied on points with Reading. Darren Ferguson's side have also only managed to win one game this season and have been woeful of late.

The Posh will go into the game off the back of a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Sheffield United and will look to bounce back with a win against Reading on Tuesday.

3️⃣ A first career hat-trick for @JohnSwift8 on Saturday 👌



But his primary focus going into Tuesday is helping the team to keep the ball out of the net at the other end, and earn a clean-sheet that has proven elusive so far... 📰 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) September 13, 2021

With both sides looking to kickstart their seasons, Tuesday's clash is sure to be a well-contested matchup.

Reading vs Peterborough Head-to-Head

Reading just slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of the last five meetings, with Peterborough winning the other two.

Reading came away as 4-2 winners the last time the two sides met back in July 2019. Goals from Tyler Blackett, Modou Barrow, John Swift and Josh Barrett were enough to secure the win, while Ivan Toney and Mohamed Eisa got on the scoresheet for Peterborough.

Reading Form Guide: W-L-L-L-D

Peterborough Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Reading vs Peterborough Team News

Nathan Thompson will be a huge miss for Peterborough

Reading

Reading will have a host of players missing for the game on Tuesday. Danny Drinkwater, Scott Dann, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Femi Azeez, Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna and Lucas Joao will all be unavailable for the game due to injury.

Injured: Danny Drinkwater, Scott Dann, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Femi Azeez, Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna, Lucas Joao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough

Peterborough will be without Jorge Grant after the midfielder tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Meanwhile, Nathan Thompson picked up a knock in training and is a doubt for the game.

Mark Beevers and Ricky Jade-Jones are still unavailable for the encounter due to injury.

Injured: Mark Beevers, Ricky Jade-Jones

Doubtful: Nathan Thompson

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Jorge Grant

Reading vs Peterborough Predicted XI

Reading vs Peterborough on Tuesday night. Battle of the leakiest defences 😂😭. #pufc. pic.twitter.com/08dDdqIcyS — Alyn Line (@alyn_line) September 11, 2021

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael; Abdul Rahman Baba, Liam Moore, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Josh Laurent, Tom Dele-Bashiru; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Alen Halilovic; George Puscas

Peterborough Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Christy Pym; Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight; Harrison Burrows, Connor Coventry, Oliver Norburn, Joe Ward; Sammie Szmodics; Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott

Reading vs Peterborough Prediction

With both sides struggling for form, it is hard to pick a winner for this game.

We predict a draw, with neither side getting on the scoresheet.

Also Read

Prediction: Reading 0-0 Peterborough

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P