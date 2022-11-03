Reading vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4, 2022

Reading will host Preston North End at the Madejski Stadium in round 20 of the EFL Championship on Friday (November 4).

The hosts did the league double over the Lilywhites last season and will head into the weekend looking to continue in the same vein.

Reading failed to find their feet last time out, as they played out a goalless draw with Luton Town on Tuesday. They have now failed to win six of their last seven games, losing four and drawing two.

With 26 points from 18 games, Reading are 18th in the Championship standings but could rise as high as fifth place with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Preston made it two wins from two when they saw off Swansea City 1-0 at home. They have now won three of their last four games, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets. Preston are seventh in the league table, picking up 28 points from 19 games.

Reading vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

With 27 wins from the last 65 meetings, Reading boast a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Preston have picked up two fewer wins in this period,, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Reading are on a three-game unbeaten run against PReston, claiming two wins and a draw since a 3-0 defeat in November 2020.

Preston are on a run of three wins from their last four games, with a 4-2 loss against Blackpool on October 22 being the exception.

Reading have managed just one win in their last seven games, picking up two draws and four losses.

Reading vs Preston North End Prediction

Preston have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will fancy their chances against a Reading side with just win in their last seven games. Preston should end their winless run against Reading claiming all three points .

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Preston North End

Reading vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Preston

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Preston’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last nine meetings between Reading and Preston.)

