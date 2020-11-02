Reading vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Reading will welcome Preston North End to the Madjeski Stadium on Wednesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The two sides come into this fixture on the back of defeats, with the hosts falling to a 3-2 loss away to Coventry City, while Preston continued their losing run at home with a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City.

Disappointed, but not too dispirited after defeat... and already looking on to the net opportunity to getting three points on the board. @andyrinomhota reflects on our defeat to Coventry 👇 pic.twitter.com/3vdJQ4fD0l — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) October 31, 2020

Reading currently set the pace on the standings, with 22 points picked up from nine matches. Their opponents are languishing in 16th spot, having accrued just 10 points from nine matches.

Reading vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

This will be the 62nd meeting between the two teams and Reading have the marginally better head-to-head record.

The Royals have 25 wins and 12 draws to their name, while Preston North End were victorious on 24 previous occasions.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in December when two quickfire goals in the first half gave Reading a 2-0 away victory.

Reading form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Preston North End form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Reading vs Preston North End Team News

Reading

The hosts have five players currently sidelined with injury. Ovie Ejaria (muscle), Sam Baldock (calf), Felipe Araruna (knee), John Swift (hamstring), and Andy Yiadom (knee) are all ruled out of the fixture.

There are no suspension worries for Reading.

Injuries: Felipe Araruna, John Swift, Andy Yiadom, Sam Baldock, Ovie Ejaria

Suspension: None

Preston North End

Preston have just one player sidelined due to fitness concerns. Ben Pearson (groin) is the only absentee due to injury.

There are no suspension worries for manager Alex Neil.

Injury: Ben Pearson

Suspension: None

Reading vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Omar Richards, Liam Moore, Michael Morrison, Tomas Esteves; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Michale Olise, Alfa Semedo, Yakou Meite; George Puscas

Preston North End Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd; Andrew Hughes, Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Darnell Fisher; Daniel Johnson, Paul Gallagher; Josh Harrop, Alan Browne, Tom Barkhuizen; Jayden Stockley

Reading vs Preston North End Prediction

Reading's bright start to the campaign will have them dreaming of promotion, having last played top-flight football seven years ago.

Veljko Paunovic's side have been especially impressive at home where they have won all four matches, scoring seven and conceding none.

🗣 Manager Alex Neil’s virtual press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Reading is underway.



Updates to follow. #pnefc pic.twitter.com/qtfKk1ki1A — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) November 2, 2020

Advertisement

They will, however, face a stern test against a Preston side that have been extremely poor at home but impressive on the road.

All 10 points that the visitors have accrued this season have been won on their travels and they are unbeaten in away matches played thus far. This run is, however, expected to come to an end against a rampant Reading.

Prediction: Reading 1-0 Preston North End