Reading vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Reading will welcome Preston North End to the Madejski Stadium for a matchday two fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a debilitating 3-0 defeat to Swansea on home soil in the League Cup. Joel Latibeaudiere, Benjamin Cabango and Joel Piroe all got on the scoresheet for the Swans.

Preston North End secured progress to the next round of the League Cup with a convincing 3-0 away victory over Mansfield. Scott Sinclair scored a brace in the win.

They, however, began their league campaign with a 4-1 defeat to newly-promoted Hull City on home turf. Reading were on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat away to Stoke City.

The defeats left Reading and Preston North End in 19th and 23rd spot respectively.

Reading vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

They have met on 63 previous occasions and each have an identical head-to-head record.

Both sides have 25 wins apiece, while 13 previous matches have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday 24 of last season when they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Reading form guide (including friendlies): L-L-L-D-L

Preston North End form guide (including friendlies): W-L-L-L-D

Reading vs Preston North End Team News

Reading

Yakou Meite and Felipe Araruna (knee) are both unavailable for selection. There are no suspension worries for the Royals.

Injuries: Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna

Suspension: None

Preston North End

The Lilywhites will be without three injured players for the trip to Reading. Matthew Olosunde (heel), Isiah Brown (Achilles) and Declan Rudd (concussion) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Tom Bayliss is currently in self-isolation.

Injuries: Matthew Olosunde, Isiah Brown, Declan Rudd

Suspension: None

Self-isolation: Tom Bayliss

Reading vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael (GK); Tom McIntyre, Liam Moore, Michael Morrison, Andrew Yiadom; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Ethan Bristow, John Swift, Femi Azeez; Lucas Joao

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen (GK); Andrew Hughes, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey; Greg Cunningham, Benjamin Whiteman, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Tom Barkhuizen; Emil Riis, Ched Evans

Reading vs Preston North End Prediction

The two sides have been in horrendous form over the last few weeks and this is reflected in their recent poor run of results. They have each been rather open defensively, suggesting that there could be goals at both ends.

One side could nick this one with a narrow victory but a share of the spoils is the more likely result.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Preston North End

