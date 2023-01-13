Reading vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023 

Reading will welcome QPR to the Madejski Stadium for a matchday 27 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 14).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 home win over Watford in the FA Cup third round at the weekend. Kelvin Abrefa and Shane Long scored in the third minute of injury time in either half in the win.

QPR, meanwhile, lost 2-1 at Fleetwood Town. They took the lead through Sam Field in the 37th minute. Aristotle Nsiala, though, equalised for the hosts just three minutes later before providing the assist for Promise Omochere's 67th-minute winner.

The capital side will now turn their attention to the league where they sit in 12th spot, having garnered 36 points. Reading, meanwhile, are joint-level on points with them but are one place behind on goal difference.

Reading vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 101 previous clashes, Reading lead 42-33.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw QPR win 2-1 at home.

Ten of Reading's last 13 games have had the halft-ime result replicated at full-time.

QPR have failed to score in four of their last away league games.

The visitors are unbeaten in four games against Reading and are aiming to register a league double over the Royals for the first time since 2011.

Thirty-seven of the 57 goals scored in games involving QPR have come in the first half, the highest number of first half goals involving a Championship side this term.

Reading vs QPR Prediction

Reading and QPR are evenly matched in mid-table, although a win for either side will thrust them into the playoff conversation.

The hosts have been much stronger at home than on their travels and will be keen to end their four-game winless run against QPR.

The game is likely to be keenly contested, so the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 QPR

Reading vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

