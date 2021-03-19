Reading vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Reading and QPR will trade tackles at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Birmingham City. Goals in each half from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Harlee Dean either side of Yakou Meite's goal gave the hosts all three points.

QPR, for their part, showed great determination to come back from a two-goal deficit at halftime and beat Millwall 3-2 on home turf. Goals from Charlie Austin, Stefan Johansen and Jordy de Wijs gave the Hoops the victory.

That win saw the capital side climb up to 12th on the table, with 49 points accrued from 36 games. Reading remained in sixth spot but have Bournemouth breathing down their necks for the final playoff spot.

“It’s no good getting to nine games left and relaxing, easing off and looking back and saying, 'what a season we’ve had.' This is crunch time.



“We have a game on Saturday; we have to recover our wounded soldiers and get everyone back fit and raring to go."



Hear from Holmes 👇

Reading vs QPR Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 97 occasions in the past and Reading have a better head-to-head record.

The Royals have 42 wins and 24 draws to their name. QPR were victorious on 31 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 12 December 2020, when a late Michael Olise goal gave Reading an away victory.

The hosts are currently on a two-game winless run and will be keen to get a home victory to boost their promotion hopes. QPR have won three of their last five matches.

Reading form guide: L-D-W-W-W

QPR form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Reading vs QPR Team News

Reading

The home side have three players sidelined by injury. Michael Morrison (muscle), John Swift (hamstring) and Felip Araruna (knee) are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Veljko Paunovic.

Injuries: Michael Morrison, John Swift, Felipe Araruna

Suspension: None

QPR

The Hoops also have three players sidelined with fitness issues. Thomas Carroll (knee), Charlie Owens (knee) and Luke Amos (ACL) are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Warburton.

Injuries: Luke Amos, Thomas Carroll, Charlie Owens

Suspension: None

Reading vs QPR Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral (GK); Torn McIntyre, Liam Moore, Tom Holmes, Andy Yiadom; Josh Laurent, Dejan Tetek; Ovie Ejaria, Alfa Semedo, Michael Olise; Lucas Joao

QPR Predicted XI (5-3-2): Seny Diang (GK); Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron, Jordy de Wijs, Todd Kane; Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

Reading vs QPR Prediction

Both sides have open styles, which could see goals scored at both ends. Reading are in greater need of points and this could propel them to victory.

We are predicting a narrow win for the hosts, although QPR are very capable of getting the job done away from home.

Prediction: Reading 2-1 QPR