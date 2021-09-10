Reading vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Reading host QPR at the Madejski Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

Reading have had a terrible start to the season, losing four of their opening five league fixtures.

Veljko Paunovic's side are currently 21st in the league, one point above the relegation zone. The Royals will know that they have a tough task ahead of them if they want to beat a high-flying QPR side.

QPR, on the other hand, are unbeaten across all competitions this season and are currently third in the table. Mark Warburton's side will be going into Saturday's fixture off the back of a 2-0 win against Coventry and should be confident of getting all three points.

A win would also potentially see the Hoops finish the weekend at the top of the table.

Returning to action against the Rs tomorrow! 💪



Take a look through our #REAQPR preview for all you need to know before Saturday! 👇 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) September 10, 2021

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Reading vs QPR Head-to-Head

Reading have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning two of the last five meetings, with the other three ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in March. Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring for QPR before Yakou Meite leveled the score for Reading early in the second half.

Reading Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

QPR Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Reading vs QPR Team News

Drinkwater should make his debut for Reading

Reading

Felipe Araruna, Femi Azeez, Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite will all miss the game due to injury. Meanwhile, Reading will be boosted by the return of Ovie Ejaria following his recovery from the coronavirus.

New signings Danny Drinkwater, Baba Abdul Rahman and Scott Dann should also make their debuts on Saturday.

Injured: Felipe Araruna, Femi Azeez, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR

QPR have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Coventry City last time out. New signing Andre Gray should make his debut off the bench for the club on Saturday.

Lee Wallace and Sam Field are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Lee Wallace, Sam Field

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs QPR Predicted XI

3️⃣ in 3️⃣ for club

2️⃣ in 2️⃣ for country



𝗟𝘆𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝘆𝗸𝗲𝘀 right now 🔥🔥#QPR | @ScotlandNT pic.twitter.com/WTKhquwmMi — QPR FC (@QPR) September 9, 2021

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael; Andy Yiadom, Liam Moore, Scott Dann, Thomas Holmes; Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent; Junior Hoilett, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru; George Puscas

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Jordy de Wijs, Rob Dickie, Moses Oubajo; Sam McCallum, Yoann Barbet, Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball; Elias Chair, Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes

Reading vs QPR Prediction

It's hard to see QPR losing this game given the form the two sides are in.

We predict QPR will comfortably win the match.

Also Read

Prediction: Reading 0-2 QPR

Edited by Peter P