Reading will host Rotherham United at the Madejski Stadium in round 32 of the Championship on Tuesday (February 14).

The hosts head into the game winless in five games across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

Reading failed to stop the rot, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sunderland on Saturday.

They have now failed to win their last five games across competitions, a run that has seen them crash out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 loss against Manchester United on January 28.

With 38 points from 30 games, Reading are 18th in the standings, level on points with 17th-placed Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, Rotherham were involved in a share of the spoils for the third straight game, as they played out a goalless draw with Blackpool.

They have now managed just one win in 11 games since November, losing five and drawing as many matches. With 33 points from 30 games, the Millers are 20th in the league table, just four points above the relegation zone.

Reading vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 50 meetings, Reading boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Rotherham have picked up 11 wins in this period, while 16 games have ended all square.

The Millers are winless in their last six visits to the Madejski Stadium, drawing and losing twice since August 2003.

Reading are winless in five games since a 2-0 win over Watford in the FA Cup on January 7.

Rotherham head into the midweek clash winless in their last seven away games, losing four, since a 1-0 win at Sheffield United in November.

Reading vs Rotherham United Prediction

Both teams have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will look to pick up a morale-boosting result. The Millers are winless in seven away games, so Reading could do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Rotherham United

Reading vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corners in six of their last seven clashes.)

