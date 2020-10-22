Reading vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Reading's 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday sent them top of the Championship table, having gained 16 points out of a possible 18 so far this season.

The Royals have not competed in the Premier League since the 2012-13 season but fans will hope that their team can push for promotion again this time around.

Despite manager Paul Warne being absent due to having to self-isolate after a family member contracting coronavirus, Rotherham United have not done too badly performance-wise - although they only have a point to show for their efforts following the international break.

The Millers pushed Norwich close in a 2-1 defeat last Saturday but drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in midweek.

As a result, they sit 16th after picking up six points in as many Championship games but this weekend is not a match they will be savouring.

Reading vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

Reading have not lost to Rotherham since April 2015 and furthermore not tasted defeat at home to the Millers since 1977.

The Royals are unbeaten in six games against this weekend's opponents and have suffered just three losses to them in the past 27 years.

This is set to be their 11th Championship encounter in a row, with Reading winning five of the previous 10 and Rotherham, just two.

Reading have come out victorious over Rotherham on 21 occasions and have lost 10 times to their opponents, drawing 16 games overall.

Reading vs Rotherham United Team News

Reading's Sam Baldock is set for some time on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury with an expected return time towards the end of November.

Injured: Andy Yiadom, Felipe Araruna, John Swift, Sam Baldock

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angus MacDonald sits out his second game of a three-match ban following his horror tackle in the defeat to Norwich, while another Millers player is set for a lengthy time on the injury table, although Warne has not yet disclosed the identity of the player.

Injured: Chiedozie Ogbene

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Angus MacDonald

Reading vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Reading predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral , Tomas Esteves, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Michael Olise, Yakou Miete, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao

Rotherham United predicted XI (4-4-2): Jamal Blackman , Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Richard Wood, Billy Jones, Matt Crooks, Shaun MacDonald, Daniel Barlaser, Kieran Sandler, Freddie Ladapo, Ben Wiles

Reading vs Rotherham United Prediction

Hosts Reading will go into this one with great confidence after going top of the table. They will feel like they have the firepower to see off Rotherham.

The Millers are keen for another win after not claiming one since the opening day of the season. It may not come in this one, though, as Reading are expected to take all three points from this encounter.

Prediction: Reading 3-1 Rotherham United