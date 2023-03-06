Reading vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2023 

Reading will host Sheffield United at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results in the league of late, although they remain on course to avoid the drop. They were thrashed 5-0 by high-flying Middlesbrough in their Championship game on Saturday and could have no complaints after failing to register a shot on target throughout the game.

Sheffield, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong season and are eyeing a return to the top-flight despite their struggles in recent weeks. They were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers in their last game, falling behind in the opening five minutes of the match and failing to find their way back.

The visitors sit second in the league table with 64 points from 34 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Reading vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 meetings between Reading and Sheffield. The hosts have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won all but one of their last eight games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture and their last nine across all competitions.

Only three of Reading's 16 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Five of the Blades' eight league defeats this season have come away from home.

Sheffield have conceded 31 league goals this season. Only league leaders Burnley (28) have conceded fewer.

The Royals have conceded 53 goals in the league this season, the joint-highest in the English second-tier so far alongside Swansea City and Wigan Athletic.

Reading vs Sheffield United Prediction

Reading have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last nine games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last seven home games and will be hopeful of a result on Tuesday.

Sheffield have lost three of their last four league games after going without a defeat in their 10 games prior. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the visitors win here.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Sheffield United

Reading vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the Royals' last six home matches)

