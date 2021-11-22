Reading vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Reading host Sheffield United at the Madejski Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Reading are currently 20th in the table, two points off the relegation zone. Veljko Paunovic's side have lost three of their last five league games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Sheffield.

Sheffield United have been woeful of late. Slavisa Jokanovic's side are currently 17th in the table and have only managed to win three of their last 10 league games. They will look to bounce back with a win against Reading on Tuesday.

Both sides desperately need a win in order to turn around their season and that should make Tuesday's fixture an interesting matchup.

Reading vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won all of their previous five meetings against Reading.

Sheffield beat Reading 2-1 in an FA Cup fixture the last time they met back in March 2020. Billy Sharp scored in the 105th minute to knock Reading out after George Puscas canceled out David McGoldrick's early opener during regulation time.

Reading Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-L-D-L-D

Reading vs Sheffield United Team News

Olsen will be a notable absence for Sheffield

Reading

Reading will have a host of players missing for the game on Tuesday. Michael Morrison, Junior Hoilett, Femi Azeez, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Jahmari Clarke are all out due to injury.

Injured: Michael Morrison, Junior Hoilett, Femi Azeez, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite, Jahmari Clarke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Coventry last time out. Oliver McBurnie is still out after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Meanwhile, Jack O'Connell, Sander Berge and Robin Olsen are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Sander Berge, Robin Olsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Oliver McBurnie

Reading vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Luke Southwood; Abdul Rahman Baba, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Thomas Holmes; Danny Drinkwater; Ovie Ejaria, Josh Laurent, John Swift, Andy Yiadom; George Puscas

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Ben Davies, John Egan, Chris Basham; Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Conor Hourihane, Jayden Bogle; Morgan Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye; Billy Sharpe

Reading vs Sheffield United Prediction

It's hard to choose a winner between the two sides given the disappointing form they are both in.

We predict a tight game with neither team coming out on top in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Reading 0-0 Sheffield United

