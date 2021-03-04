Reading vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

High-flying Reading will hope to build on their momentum when they host Sheffield Wednesday at the Madejski Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

Back-to-back victories against Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers have brought the Biscuitmen's campaign back on track. Reading trail second-placed Brentford by six points.

They'll have the opportunity to add more wind to their sails when a relegation-battling Sheffield come to town. The Owls are currently on a downward spiral after losing their last five consecutive games.

This has left the side second from bottom in the table with just 28 points from 33 games, seven off safety. New manager Darren Moore has the monumental task of turning the side's fortunes around.

He's already been served a baptism of fire in his first game, losing 2-1 to Rotherham United at home just a day after taking charge. He now stares at a long list of 15 games ahead of him.

Reading vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head

In 30 meetings between the sides, the spoils are closely shared, with Sheffield winning 12 times and losing 11 games to Reading.

Earlier this season, however, the Championship teams played out a 1-1 stalemate in Sheffield at the start of December.

Post-match reaction from the Owls boss

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Reading vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Reading

The home side have no injury concerns going into the match and no players were suspended either. Thomas Holmes, however, is one booking away from a ban.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🙌 Back-to-back clean sheets and wins!



Watch a quick re-cap of #REABLA as @puski47 returned to start for the first time this year and struck to earn us a valuable three points against Blackburn Rovers!

Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls have a clean bill of health, with all key players available for selection.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Reading (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Andy Yiadom, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards; Alfa Semedo, Josh Laurent; Andy Rinomhota, Michael Olise, Ovie Ejaria; Lucas Joao.

Sheffield Wednesday (4-4-1-1): Kieren Westwood; Liam Palmer, Tom Lees, Julian Borner, Matt Penney; Adam Reach, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Shaw, Josh Windass; Barry Bannan; Callum Paterson.

Reading vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Reading are the form side of the two and the advantage of playing at home should tilt the balance further in their favor. The Owls desperately need points but might have to wait a while longer for that.

We expect Reading to secure a win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Prediction: Reading 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday