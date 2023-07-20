Reading vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023

Reading and Southampton lock horns in a friendly at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday (July 22). The two sides are struggling to pick up the pieces after last season's relegation from the Championship and Premier League respectively.

Reading will be playing in the thid tier of English football for the first time in two decades after their relegation from the Championship last season. Ruben Selles’ men picked up 44 points from 46 games to finish 22nd, five points off 21st-placed Cardiff City in safety.

Since then, Reading have played two friendlies, losing 1-0 against AFC Wimbledon on July 8, a week before a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Sutton United.

Southampton, meanwhile, saw their 11-year stint in the Premier League come to an end last term following a bizarre campaign. The Saints lost 25 of their 38 games, picking up just 25 points, to finish rock-bottom in the points table.

The Saints kicked off their pre-season with a 2-0 friendly loss to Portuguese champions Benfica on July 12, three days before drawing 1-1 against Goztepe.

Reading vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from the last 88 meetings, Southampton boast a superior record in the fixture.

Reading have picked up 27 wins since their first meeting with the Saints in January 1891, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Southampton are unbeaten in five of their last six games against the Royals, winning thrice since November 2018.

Reading are winless in 15 games across competitions, losing nine since the start of March.

The Saints are also on a 15-game winless run, losing ten times, since a 1-0 win over Leicester City on March 4.

Reading vs Southampton Prediction

Both sides are on a dire run of form and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-booking result. Southampton boasts a stronger squad and should come out on top.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Southampton

Reading vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Southampton’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last six meetings.)