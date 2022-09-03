Reading vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Reading will host Stoke City at the Madejski Stadium on Sunday afternoon in another round of Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results this season and saw their winning run come to an end last time out as they were beaten 4-0 by league leaders Sheffield United. They failed to hit a shot on target all game and will be looking to put out a better performance against the Potters.

Reading sit sixth in the Championship standings with 12 points. They will aim to return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Stoke City have struggled to impress this season but have played well in their last two matches. They picked up a 1-0 away win over Blackburn Rovers last weekend before playing out a 1-1 draw against Swansea City in their last game, with Tyrese Campbell coming off the bench to score a late equalizer.

The visitors sit 16th in the league table with eight points from seven games and will be determined to add to that tally on Sunday.

Reading vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

There have been 56 meetings between Reading and Stoke City. The hosts have won 20 of those games, while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been 18 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season, which the Royals won 2-1.

Reading Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Stoke City Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Reading vs Stoke City Team News

Reading

Naby Sarr came off injured last time out and is a major doubt for this one. Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Ovie Ejaria, Yakou Meite and Femi Azeez are all injured and will not play here.

Injured: Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Ovie Ejaria, Yakou Meite, Femi Azeez

Doubtful: Naby Sarr

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Deadline day signing Dujon Sterling is unfit and will miss the weekend clash alongside Harry Clarke, Josh Laurent, Josh Tymon and Harry Souttar. Nick Powell has returned to training after a spell on the sidelines but may not be risked here.

Injured: Harry Clarke, Josh Laurent, Josh Tymon, Harry Souttar, Dujon Sterling

Doubtful: Nick Powell

Suspended: None

Reading vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Tom Holmes, Sam Hutchinson, Tom McIntyre; Andy Yiadom, Jeff Hendrick, Mamadou Loum, Tyrese Formah, Junior Hoilett; Thomas Ince, Lucas Joao

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Bonham; Morgan Fox, Aden Flint, Connor Taylor, Ben Wilmot; Sam Clucas, Lewis Baker, Will Smallbone, Jordan Thompson; Jacob Brown, Dwight Gayle, Liam Delap

Reading vs Stoke City Prediction

The Royals' latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have won all three of their home league games this season and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Stoke City are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing three of their previous four. They have, however, lost three of their last four games on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Reading 1-0 Stoke City

