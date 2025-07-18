Reading vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Reading will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Madejski Stadium in a preseason friendly on Saturday. Tottenham will play for the first time in the preseason, while the hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the preseason thus far.

The Royals got their preseason underway with a 4-1 win over Hungerford Town and were held to a goalless draw by Gillingham last week. They bounced back with a 2-1 win over local rivals Swindon Town on Tuesday. They will play for the first time at home this season and will look to leave a good account of themselves.

The visitors are back in action for the first time since concluding their 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in May. Their preseason includes games against Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Bayern Munich.

Reading vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 61 times in all competitions. Tottenham have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 29 wins. The hosts have 16 wins, and 16 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Premier League 2012-13 campaign, and the visitors registered 3-1 wins in the home and away games.

Tottenham had seen conclusive results in their last five games of the 2024-25 campaign, with both triumphs registered in the UEFA Europa League.

The Royals have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last six games.

Tottenham have won their last three away games against the hosts, keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors had suffered two defeats in the preseason in 2024, with both losses registered against Bayern Munich. Notably, they had scored at least two goals in five of their six friendly games in 2024.

Reading vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

The Royals have been unbeaten in three friendlies thus far, recording two wins while scoring seven goals. They are winless in their last seven meetings against the visitors, suffering four consecutive defeats, which is a cause for concern.

Spurs had lost three of their last four games in the 2024-25 campaign, scoring just twice, and will look to improve upon that record in their first preseason friendly.

Former Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been appointed as the head coach and will take charge of the team for the first time here. He confirmed that Heung-Min Son and Cristian Romero will feature in this match.

Tottenham have been the dominant side in recent games in this fixture, and considering their advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Reading 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Reading vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

