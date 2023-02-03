Reading vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2023

Reading play host to Watford at the Madejski Stadium in round 30 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts were dumped out of the FA Cup last time out and will be looking to quickly return to winning ways.

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC 🎟 Tickets for our upcoming home fixtures against Preston North End, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic will go on sale from 12noon today. 🎟 Tickets for our upcoming home fixtures against Preston North End, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic will go on sale from 12noon today.

Reading were dumped out of the FA Cup in the fourth round last Saturday as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Manchester United.

The Royals have now turned their attention to the EFL Championship, where they are currently on a four-game winless run, claiming two points from the last 12 available.

With 37 points from 28 matches, Reading are currently 16th in the league table, level on points with 15th-placed Hull City.

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC A trip to Reading for the Golden Boys tomorrow in a 3pm kick-off. A trip to Reading for the Golden Boys tomorrow in a 3pm kick-off. 📍 A trip to Reading for the Golden Boys tomorrow in a 3pm kick-off. https://t.co/u5EBvWvQlb

Elsewhere, Watford fell to a 2-0 loss against Middlesbrough when the sides squared off at the Riverside Stadium last weekend.

Prior to that, the Hornets were on a three-game unbeaten run in the league, claiming two wins and one draw in their opening three matches of the year.

Slaven Bilić’s side are currently fifth in the EFL Championship standings after picking up 44 points from 29 matches.

Reading vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 50 wins from the last 122 meetings between the sides, Watford boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Reading have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 26 occasions.

Watford have won four of the last five EFL Championship meetings between the sides, with a 1-0 loss in October 2020 being the exception.

Reading are currently on a four-game winless run in the league, picking up two draws and losing twice since December’s 2-1 victory over Swansea City.

Watford are currently on a run of three defeats in their last four away games, scoring one goal and shipping eight in that time.

Reading vs Watford Prediction

Reading and Watford have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result this weekend. However, we predict they will take a cautious approach to the game and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Watford

Reading vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between Reading and Watford)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been more than five bookings in five of the Hornet’s last seven outings)

Poll : 0 votes