Reading vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Reading will host Watford at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday (January 7) in the third round of the FA Cup.

It has been a tough season on the league front for the Royals, who're languishing in 13th in the EFL Championship with 36 points from 26 games.

Reading FC @ReadingFC



And with a two-time winner as our boss, we take a look at our coaching staff's history with the competition



We're on home turf against Watford on Sat; tickets are available for just £15 for Adults, £6 for 17 & Under and £4 for 12 & Under This weekend, it's the FA Cup!And with a two-time winner as our boss, we take a look at our coaching staff's history with the competitionWe're on home turf against Watford on Sat; tickets are available for just £15 for Adults, £6 for 17 & Under and £4 for 12 & Under This weekend, it's the FA Cup! 🏆And with a two-time winner as our boss, we take a look at our coaching staff's history with the competition 📖We're on home turf against Watford on Sat; tickets are available for just £15 for Adults, £6 for 17 & Under and £4 for 12 & Under 🎫

Paul Ince's team started their campaign with seven wins from their opening 11 games. However, things have gone downhill since then, as they have only won four times from their next 15.

Watford, meanwhile, are up in fourth position with 40 points in the Championship, but their form lately has been patchy too. They have won only twice in their last six league games.

Reading vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 121 previous clashes between the two sides, with Watford leading 50-45.

Reading have beaten Watford just once in their last six clashes - 1-0 victory in October 2020.

The last time they met in a cup competition in August 2018 saw Watford pull off a 2-0 win at Reading in the League Cup.

Reading are looking to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Watford haven't progressed beyond the third round of the Cup competition since finishing runners-up in the 2018-19 season.

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC



@Mariogaspar90 was your Man of the Match against Norwich City! 🏅 Out of position? No problem.@Mariogaspar90 was your Man of the Match against Norwich City! 🏅 Out of position? No problem. ❌@Mariogaspar90 was your Man of the Match against Norwich City! 🏅🇪🇸 https://t.co/QsxvdHHczY

Watford (31) have scored just two goals more than Reading (29) in the league, but the two sides are ten places apart in the standings.

The hosts beat Norwich City 1-0 in their last game, while Reading were beaten by the same scoreline by West Bromwich Albion.

This is the fifth time Watford and Reading have drawn each other in the FA Cup, with the Hornets winning their last meeting 5-0 in 1971.

Reading have lost their last three FA Cup games but haven't lost four in a row in the competition since 1982.

Reading vs Watford Prediction

Reading have had a poor record against Watford recently, and their current form isn't too inspiring. The Hornets haven't really covered themselves in glory this season either, but beating the Royals hasn't been a big task for them lately. The trend should continue.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Watford

Reading vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes