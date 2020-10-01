Reading vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

This promises to be the Championship match of the weekend when two sides who have got off to a good start go toe-to-toe as Watford welcome Reading to Vicarage Road.

The Hornets claimed their second win of the season last time out with a 1-0 win over Luton Town thanks to Joao Pedro, who netted the winner on his 19th birthday.

Watford have kept a clean sheet in all of their three league games and have seven points to their name.

Reading have a 100 percent record so far this term, making it three wins in as many games to go joint-top of the Championship in Veljko Paunovic’s first season as Reading boss.

This one is set up to be a tasty encounter.

Reading vs Watford Head-to-head

The Royals have lost the last three of their meetings with Watford, their last being a League Cup defeat in 2018.

The last time Reading recorded a home win over their opponents on Saturday was in January 2009 when they claimed a 4-0 thumping.

Furthermore, Reading have failed to score against Watford in their last two home games, having not claimed a win over them at all since their away victory in January 2014.

Nevertheless, Reading have beaten Watford on 48 occasions, four more times than Watford have beaten Reading.

Reading vs Watford Team News

The hosts have a right-back dilemma with Andy Yiadom still nursing his long-term injury and replacement Felipe Araruna limping off with a knock against Cardiff.

John Swift is also sidelined while Lucas Joao is a doubt after suffering a dislocated shoulder last time out.

Injured: Andy Yiadom, Felipe Araruna, John Swift

Doubtful: Lucas Joao

Suspended: None

Watford still have a long list of injured players with the likes of Danny Welbeck, Andre Gray and Dayrl Janmaat recovering from injury.

Gerard Deulofeu also remains out and has reportedly had offers from several clubs elsewhere.

Captain Troy Deeney and Ismaila Sarr did get some minutes last weekend and Hornets fans were pleased to welcome defender William Troost-Ekong who arrived from Udinese in midweek.

Injured: Danny Welbeck , Etienne Capoue, Andre Gray, Will Hughes, Dayrl Janmaat, Isaac Success, Gerard Deulofeu , Adam Masina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Nigerian international defender William Troost-Ekong on a permanent transfer.



Sought-after teenage striker Djibril Touré also joins on a five-and-a-half-year contract. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 29, 2020

Reading vs Watford Predicted XI

Reading predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Michael Olise, Yakou Miete, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao

Watford predicted XI (5-4-1): Ben Foster, Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Ben Wilmot, Ken Sema, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah , Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr, Troy Deeney

Reading vs Watford Prediction

Reading have had decent start but will most likely be hurt by their absent personnel due to injuries.

Watford’s stronger players are now coming back into the fray, especially in attack, at exactly the wrong time from a Royals perspective.

Reading will put up a fight but a frontline that is not fully fit may be easy enough for the Watford defence to deal with.

Prediction: Reading 0-2 Watford