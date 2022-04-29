Reading vs West Brom prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Reading host West Brom at the Madejski Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having nothing left to play for this season.

Reading are currently 21st in the league, seven points above the relegation zone. With two games left this season, Paul Ince's side have already avoided relegation and can now look ahead to next season. They will hope to finish off the season strongly with a win against West Brom on Saturday.

West Brom, on the other hand, are 13th in the table, eight points off the top six. Following a terrible string of recent results, Steve Bruce will be disappointed that his side did not qualify for the playoffs, despite such a strong start to the season.

Despite neither team having anything left to play for, they will both hope to end the campaign strong.

Reading vs West Brom Head-to-Head

West Brom have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Reading, winning three of them.

West Brom came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Callum Robinson's goal was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Reading Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

West Brom Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Reading vs West Brom Team News

Scott Dann will be a huge miss for Reading

Reading

Reading have no new injury worries following their 3-0 loss against Hull City last time out. Scott Dann, Karl Hein, Dejan Tetek, Andy Rinomhota and Felipe Araruna are all still out injured.

Injured: Scott Dann, Karl Hein, Dejan Tetek, Andy Rinomhota, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Brom

West Brom came away unscathed from their 0-0 draw against Coventry City last time out. Sam Johnstone, Daryl Dike and Kean Bryan are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Sam Johnstone, Daryl Dike, Kean Bryan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs West Brom Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Orjan Nyland; Abdul Rahman Baba, Tom McIntyre, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Josh Laurent, Danny Drinkwater; Junior Hoilett, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Tom Ince; Lucas Joao

West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Button; Matthew Clarke, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi; Conor Townsend, Jayson Molumby, Jake Livermore, Adam Reach; Taylor Gardner-Hickman; Karlan Grant, Andy Carroll

Reading vs West Brom Prediction

Despite both teams being in similar form recently, West Brom should have enough quality to get past Reading on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with West Brom coming away with the win.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 West Brom

