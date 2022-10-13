Reading vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022 

Reading will welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Madejski Stadium for a matchday 15 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 15).

The hosts will seek a return to winning ways after a 2-1 defeat at QPR last weekend. They took the lead through Andy Carroll's 30th-minute penalty, but Lyndon Dykes restored parity for QPR just three minutes later. Dyles completed his brace from the spot with six minutes to go to give the hosts all three points.

West Brom, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Luton Town.

West Bromwich Albion @WBA Up next, we travel to Reading. Up next, we travel to Reading. ❤️💙

The stalemate led to Steve Bruce's sacking and left the Baggies in the relegation zone, two points away from safety. Reading, meanwhile, are fifth in the standings with 22 points to show for their efforts after 13 games.

Reading vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 46 previous occasions. West Brom lead 22-13 in wins.

Their most recent meeting in April saw West Brom claim a 1-0 away win.

Four of their last five meetings in the Championship have produced a goalless first half.

West Brom are on a run of nine games without a win in all competitions.

Reading have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last five home games.

West Brom have scored in five of their seven away games this season.

Reading vs West Bromwich Albion

Reading's defeat at QPR did not significantly hamper their promotion bid. They remain in the playoff spots as they welcome a struggling West Brom side.

The Baggies recently parted ways with Steve Bruce, with Richard Beale appointed as interim manager. The Baggies have had a season to forget so far, but their attacking prowess means they have a shot at turning things around.

Reading, meanwhile, have struggled to shut teams out at home. That could see West Brom create enough chances to score. However, the hosts should claim a narrow win, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Reading 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Reading vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Reading to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Poll : 0 votes