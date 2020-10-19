Reading vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The games don’t get any easier for Wycombe Wanderers as they come up against a Reading side who started the season well, but will now be ravenous for a win after missing the chance to go top of the league at the weekend.

Reading played out a goalless draw away at Middlesbrough on Saturday - a good result but ultimately frustrating for the Royals after finding out that a win would have taken them to the top of the table as league leaders Bristol City drew at Barnsley.

Wycombe finally managed to score their first-ever goal in the Championship on Saturday, when they took the lead on nine minutes in their game with Millwall -- Scott Kaskett bestowed with the honour.

However, they did end up losing 2-1, meaning that they have lost all five of their opening league fixtures and remain pointless this season.

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth will take heart from the performance though, with his team showing gradual signs of improvement in recent matches.

It’s worth mentioning as well that they are still just a win away from potentially clambering out of the bottom three.

Reading vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head

This will be only the 13th time these teams have ever met in their histories, and their first league encounter since 2002.

Furthermore, this will be the first time they both play each other in the second-tier of English football.

The pair did meet in 2019 in the League Cup, Reading eventually triumphing on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Reading have lost just twice to Tuesday’s opponents since their first meeting in 1976, and are currently on a six-game unbeaten run against Wycombe, winning five of those.

The visitors have never beaten Reading away from home, although they did draw with them at their stadium in the League Cup in August 1996.

Reading vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Both Lucas Joao and Ovie Ejaria made their returns from knocks against Middlesbrough – a much-welcome boost to Royals boss Veljko Paunovic.

They should be hitting top gear fitness-wise on Tuesday and are expected to be handed places in the starting line-up once again.

Injured: Andy Yiadom, Felipe Araruna, John Swift

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adebayo Akinfenwa made his return from injury in their loss to Millwall, coming on as a 64th-minute substitute.

He’s unlikely to earn his first Championship start on Tuesday but is set to feature in some capacity off the bench.

Injured: Uche Ikpeazu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Reading predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Tomas Esteves, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Michael Olise, Yakou Miete, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Allsop , Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Darius Charles, Joe Jacobson, David Wheeler, Dennis Adenrian, Curtis Thompson, Fred Onyedinma, Alex Samuel, Scott Kashket

Reading vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Reading will be disappointed that their perfect Championship record has fallen but more so that they missed the chance to go top.

Wycombe are getting closer to claiming a point and did hit a long-awaited milestone of scoring a goal last time out. Having said that, this assignment may be too much for Wycombe's small squad against such an in-form team.

Prediction: Reading 3-0 Wycombe Wanderers