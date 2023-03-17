Real Betis 0-1 Manchester United (1-5 agg): Player Ratings as Marcus Rashford scores a long-range stunner | Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over Real Betis in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16. With this result, they qualified for the quarter-finals 5-1 on aggregate.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games across competitions. They defeated Betis 4-1 in the first leg last week, before fighting to secure a 0-0 draw against Southampton in the Premier League, having been reduced to 10 men.

With a comfortable three-goal cushion to work with, Erik ten Hag handed a deserved start to Facundo Pellistri, while the rest of the lineup remained relatively unchanged.

Both Manchester United and Real Betis made decent starts to the game and shared possession nearly equally in the first period. The visitors carried the early momentum as their midfielders and forwards looked to find space behind Betis' backline. Despite seven attempts, they hit the target just once in the first half.

United, on the other hand, attempted four shots but failed to hit the target even once. They looked slightly rusty going forward and were unable to create a decisive combination in the final third to score from. The visitors' defense, however, looked solid in the first half as Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire started the game well.

Manchester United and Real Betis were deadlocked at 0-0 heading into the interval after a competitive first half.

Manchester United made a decent start to the second period as they looked eager to get forward and attempt shots on goal. They broke the deadlock 11 minutes after the restart as Casemiro provided an assist for Marcus Rashford, who fired in a venomous strike from distance to make it 1-0.

Both managers made several changes as the game was beyond Real Betis' reach, while ten Hag looked to rotate his squad to hand valuable minutes to squad players. However, the game lacked any sort of tempo towards the closing stages as Manchester United held on to secure a 1-0 win.

On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 7/10

De Gea had a good game and made two saves en route to keeping a well-deserved clean sheet.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

Wan-Bissaka had a decent game defensively. He won one duel, making two clearances, two interceptions and one tackle.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Maguire slotted into the lineup for this game and played fairly well. He won five duels, making four clearances, two interceptions, two tackles and one block. He also played four long balls.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

Martinez looked solid on defense and partnered well with Maguire. He won two duels, making three interceptions, two tackles and one block. He also played three long balls.

Tyrell Malacia - 6.5/10

Malacia struggled with the pace at which the game was played in the first period. He won eight duels, making two tackles in the process. He also played two long balls and was dribbled past twice.

Fred - 6.5/10

Fred had a decent game in midfield as he was strong in the duel and passed the ball well. He won eight duels, making three tackles, one interception and one clearance. Fred also played one key pass and one long ball.

Casemiro - 8/10

Having been sent off in Manchester United's last game, Casemiro looked composed and solid in midfield today. He won 11 duels, making four tackles, two interceptions, and two blocks. He also played four key passes and seven long balls.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Fernandes struggled to get involved in the game in the first period. However, he put in a good performance in the second period. He won six duels and played four key passes, four long balls and two crosses.

Facundo Pellistri - 6.5/10

Pellistri made a decent start to the game but his aggression got the better of him in the first half as he was booked for a foul. Pellistri won six duels, playing one cross and two long balls.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Rashford carried the ball forward effectively and also distributed it well. He scored a stunning goal in the 56th minute to put the tie to bed before being subbed off a few minutes later.

Wout Weghorst - 6.5/10

Weghorst was strong in his duels and facilitated attacking play for his team by holding the ball well.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

Sancho replaced Rashford on the hour-mark and put in a decent performance.

Marcel Sabitzer - 6.5/10

Sabitzer replaced Fred and looked solid in Manchester United's midfield.

Anthony Elanga - 6.5/10

Elanga replaced Fernandes and put in a good performance.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Dalot replaced Wan-Bissaka in the second half and helped Manchester United close out the game.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Lindelof came on late in the second half and looked solid defensively.

