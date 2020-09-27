Real Betis 2-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Player Ratings as late Ramos Panenka settles five-goal thriller in Seville | La Liga 2020/21

After a dire 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad to kickstart their campaign, defending LaLiga Santander champions Real Madrid sealed all three points in a five-goal thriller against Real Betis.

The visitors looked the better side as the fixture began at the Estadio Benito Villamarin and got a lead after a magnificent piece of skill from talismanic Frenchman Karim Benzema. The veteran forward bamboozled Alex Moreno before putting in a perfect delivery for Fede Valverde in the box, who finished with aplomb from close range.

However, as the game went on, Manuel Pellegrini's Betis grew in stature and struck back with a brilliant header from Aissa Mandi. Former Real Madrid midfielder Sergio Canales set up the Algerian with an inch-perfect delivery, and Mandi beat Raphael Varane in the air to slot it past Thibaut Courtois.

3 - Current @LaLigaEN players with the most assists in the competition:



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi - 183

🇪🇸 Joaquín Sánchez - 89

🇫🇷 KARIM BENZEMA - 82



Delicatessen. pic.twitter.com/mwV38WPe1Y — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

Just minutes later, Nabil Fekir laid off a well-weighted pass to meet a surging William Carvalho. The Portuguese international unleashed an incredible strike past a helpless Courtois who couldn't stop the shot despite getting a hand to it.

Just three minutes into the second half, a brilliant Real Madrid team move saw Dani Carvajal play in a cross to Karim Benzema who thought he opened his account for the 2020/21 campaign with a delightful chip. However, it went down as an own-goal from Brazilian full-back Emerson.

The 21-year-old's night got worse as he got sent off roughly 20 minutes later for bringing down Luka Jovic just outside the penalty area.

Former Blancos midfielder Canales was Betis' chief architect on the night

With parity restored after a scare in the first half and a numerical advantage, Los Blancos pushed higher up the pitch and bombarded Los Verdiblancos' half. Zinedine Zidane's side eventually won a penalty via a handball from ex-Barcelona defender Marc Bartra.

The champions' leader, Sergio Ramos, stepped up to convert his 24th consecutive successful spot-kick with a stunning Panenka and gave Real their third goal, sealing all three points in the process.

17 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has become the third player in @LaLigaEN history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustín ‘Piru’ Gaínza (19) and Carlos Alonso, ‘Santillana’ (17). Captain. pic.twitter.com/C26iGStrrQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

Betis, coached by former Real Madrid coach Pellegrini, were excellent in the first half and could've still managed to remain in the game if not for Emerson's unceremonious sending off. While the visitors looked an improved side in the second 45, their quality was ultimately too much to contain for a ten-man Verdiblancos side.

The hosts lost their first game of the current LaLiga campaign, while Real Madrid registered their first win as they hope to retain their Spanish crown for the first time for over a decade.

Here, we take a look at the Real Madrid player ratings during the thrilling encounter in Seville.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Zidane's men registered their first league win of the campaign

Thibaut Courtois: 6.5/10

The towering Belgian began the game with an incredible save from close range and made a total of three stops on the night. However, the Zamora Trophy winner should have done better for Carvalho's goal as he ultimately got a hand to it.

Dani Carvajal: 6.5/10

Grew into the game after an underwhelming first half as he was out of position for Betis' second goal. Was booked in the 42nd minute after a rash tackle from the edge of the area. Atoned for his poor first half with a cross that led to Los Blancos' equaliser in the second half.

Raphael Varane: 7/10

A quiet evening for the French World Cup winner but was beaten easily in the air by Mandi for Betis' equaliser. Made the joint-most number of clearances on the pitch against Los Verdiblancos and was an otherwise calm figure.

Sergio Ramos: 7.5/10

Real Madrid's iconic captain put the game to bed with an incredible Panenka towards the end of the game. Almost set up Benzema for an equaliser with an impressive ball into the box. Most passes, long balls, and touches by any player on the pitch. An impressive overall display from Ramos barring two good opportunities missed in the first half.

Ferland Mendy: 6.5/10

Mendy made impressive forward runs at regular intervals but lacked end product. Failed to make any other noteworthy contribution except the odd mazy run. Was always available at both ends.

Federico Valverde: 8/10

Fede Valverde scores Real Madrid’s first goal of the La Liga season in style ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wZ3cMkhowL — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 26, 2020

The Uruguayan marked his first start of the league campaign with a superb all-round display. Scored the opener with a close-range finish, won six out of nine duels, played most key passes (two, with Toni Kroos) and completed most dribbles (three) on the pitch. His energy was key to Real Madrid's midfield, and made a compelling case to retain his spot in the side.

Casemiro: 7/10

The robust Brazilian wasn't at his absolute best against the Verdiblancos but still managed to put in an impressive shift for Zidane's side. Was injured in a duel early on in the game but managed to play on. Made most tackles (four) on the pitch and most passes and touches than anyone bar Ramos.

Toni Kroos: 6.5/10

Attempted to control the tempo of the game and played a couple of delightful balls into the box, but had to be subbed off for Luka Modric in the first half due to an injury. Not the metronomic German's greatest night.

Martin Odegaard: 6/10

The Norwegian is still getting accustomed to playing for Real Madrid but had little to no impact in the final third. Failed to contribute defensively when out of possession and didn't pick up Carvalho's run for Betis' second goal. An anonymous display from Odegaard from the tip of the midfield diamond.

Karim Benzema: 7/10

Although it wasn't the Real Madrid legend's finest game for the Blancos, it was Benzema's inventive play that gave them the opener. Came close to scoring on a couple of other occasions and played a vital role in Betis' own goal. Strong presence in between lines and linked up play well, with Jovic's presence giving him licence to roam. Bright display.

Luka Jovic: 6/10

Making his first league start since January, Jovic's display left a lot to be desired. Would have been rated lower if not for his involvement in Emerson's sending off, which turned the game in Real Madrid's favour. Needs to do much more to convince Zidane to give him a run of games. Hooked for Borja Mayoral with 20 minutes to go.

Substitutes

Luka Modric: 6.5/10

Kept things ticking in midfield and retained possession well. However, the Croat couldn't leave a meaningful impact on the game after coming on for the injured Kroos.

Isco: 6.5/10

Came on for Odegaard in the second half as Zidane sought a response after going 2-1 down. The Spaniard was involved in Real Madrid's second goal and played better than the Norwegian and injected purpose into attacking sequences from the centre and left half-spaces.

Borja Mayoral: 6/10

Wasn't involved in too much of the play after coming on for Jovic but won the penalty which led to Real Madrid's winner, courtesy of a Bartra handball. Not much else of note from the returning loanee.

