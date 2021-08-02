Real Betis join race for Barcelona attacker - Reports

Barcelona remains committed to offloading several players this summer in order to lighten their wage bill and abide by La Liga's wage cap. It appears the Catalans have found a suitor for one of their players.

According to fresh reports, Spanish side Real Betis have entered the race to sign rising talent Rey Manaj. The player has been linked with a departure from the Catalan capital in the past few weeks and it is likely that he will not don the famous red and blue jersey of the Blaugrana next season.

🔄 (MANAJ): Two more clubs have joined the race to sign Rey Manaj. One of them is Real Betis and the other is from Italy.



• Famalicao, Sassuolo and Cádiz were already interested.#FCB #Transfers 🇦🇱



Via (🟢): @martinezferran [md] pic.twitter.com/xBqHzPH7a1 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) August 2, 2021

Real Betis want to add some attacking reinforcements to their squad ahead of next season. They think the young forward would cut it at the Benito Villamarín Stadium given how brilliant he has been since making the switch to Spain.

Meanwhile, the Verdiblancos are not the only side said to be eyeing a swoop for the attacker. The likes of Cadiz, Sassuolo and Familicao are also interested in Rey Manaj.

It’s a Rey Manaj masterclass! 🌟



Scoring a hat-trick of pure centre-forward type goals, as Barça beat Nastic 4-0.



With Alex Collado scoring the other with a deflected shot from range.



The perfect start to preseason for Koeman! 🔽https://t.co/bMbCnTuiHW — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) July 21, 2021

Manaj has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2023. The Blaugrana are in a decent position to negotiate and will probably look to include a buy-back or sell-on clause in his deal when he leaves the club.

The Barcelona attacker in action for his country during a recent international friendly game.

Barcelona will face some scrutiny if they sell Rey Manaj

The possibility of a split between Barcelona and Rey Manaj this summer is getting higher. However, it might not be a prospect that the club's supporters would be willing to welcome. This has a lot to do with the player's performances in recent appearances.

The Albanian has been one of the brightest players in Barca's pre-season camp so far this summer. He has a record of four goals to his name in three games, which includes an incredible hat-trick against Gimnastic.

Fans are already singing his praises and many will prefer to see Manaj continue his development at the Camp Nou next season alongside players like Ansu Fati, Pedri, Nico Gonzalez and Gavi.

