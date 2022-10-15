Create

Real Betis vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Oct 15, 2022 03:15 AM IST
AS Roma v Real Betis: Group C - UEFA Europa League
Real Betis play host to Almeria at the Benito Villamarín Stadium on Sunday

Real Betis play host to Almeria at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in round nine of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

Los Verdiblancos have won their last five home games in the league and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Real Betis secured their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with AS Roma on Saturday.

They have now turned their attention to La Liga, where they have won each of their last five home matches, dating back to May’s 2-1 loss against Barcelona.

Real Betis are currently fifth in the La Liga standings after picking up 16 points from their opening eight games.

Meanwhile, Almeria found their feet last time out when they claimed a 3-1 home victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game losing streak, conceding seven goals and failing to score in that time.

With seven points from eight games, Almeria are currently 16th in the league standings, level on points with 15th-placed Girona.

Real Betis vs Almeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers and Key Numbers

  • With seven wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Almeria boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
  • Real Betis have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on one occasion.
  • The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions, one win and two draws since a 1-0 defeat against Celta Vigo on 2 October.
  • Almeria head into the weekend on a run of four defeats from their last five outings, with a 3-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano being the only exception.
  • Real Betis are on a run of five consecutive home victories in the La Liga, scoring nine goals and keeping four clean sheets in that time.

Real Betis vs Almeria Prediction

While Almeria will be looking to build on their win over Rayo Vallecano, standing in their way is a Real Betis side who have won their last five home games in the league. We predict the Verdiblancos will make use of their home advantage and come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Almeria

Real Betis vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Reading and Norwich have both scored in their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the previous 10 encounters between the sides)

