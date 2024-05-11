Real Betis vs Almeria Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Almeria take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side stunned Rayo Vallecano with a 1-0 victory and will be confident ahead of this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts eased past Osasuna by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Betis vs Almeria Head-to-Head

Almeria have a surprisingly good record against Real Betis and have won seven out of the 14 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have won five matches and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

Real Betis form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Almeria form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Real Betis vs Almeria Team News

Real Betis

Real Betis have a depleted squad with Chimy Avila, Marc Bartra, and Hector Bellerin injured at the moment. Assan Diao and Cedric Bakambu are also carrying injuries and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Marc Bartra, Hector Bellerin, Assane Diao, Cedric Bakambu, Juan Miranda, German Pezzella

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Almeria

Largie Ramazani picked up his fifth yellow card of this season and is suspended for this fixture. Luis Suarez and Cesar Montes are also injured and will be sidelined.

Injured: Luis Suarez, Cesar Montes, Aleksandar Radovanovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Largie Ramazani

Real Betis vs Almeria Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Silva; Sabaly, Sokratis, Riad, Abner; Rodriguez, Cardoso; Fornals, Isco, Perez; Willian Jose

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maximiano; Pubill, Gonzalez, Chumi, Centelles; Robertone, Pena; Baptistao, Viera, Embarba; Lozano

Real Betis vs Almeria Prediction

Real Betis have come into their own in recent weeks and will need to battle it out for a place in Europe this year. Ayoze Perez has been a revelation for the Andalusians and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Almeria have been shockingly poor this season and have been relegated from the top flight. Real Betis are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Almeria