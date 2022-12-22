Real Betis vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23, 2022

Real Betis and Atalanta will continue their preparations for a return to league action when they square off in a friendly on Friday (December 23).

The Serie A side head into the weekend fresh off ending their four-game losing streak and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Betis failed to pick up successive wins for the first time since November, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Milan on Saturday.

That followed a slender 1-0 victory over Manchester United on December 10, which snapped their four-game losing streak. Betis are sixth in the La Liga standings, after picking up 24 points from 14 games.

Meanwhile, Atalanta returned to winning ways in style, as they brushed aside OGC Nice 3-0 on Friday.

Before that, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side were on a four-game losing streak, including three straight Serie A defeats. However, Atalanta head into the weekend unbeaten in all but one of their eight away games this season and will look to maintain their fine run.

Real Betis vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Betis and Atalanta, who will look to pick up the bragging rights by beginning their rivalry on a winning note.

Betis are winless in four of their last five friendlies since August, drawing one and losing three,

Atalanta head into the weekend on a run of four defeats in their last five games across competitions, with Friday’s 3-0 victory at Nice being the exception.

The Serie A side are unbeaten in seven of their eight away games across competitions this season, winning six.

Real Betis vs Atalanta Prediction

Following a comprehensive win over Nice, Atalanta appear to be getting into gear once again as they prepare for the return of competitive football. They have been near impenetrable away from home this season and should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Atalanta

Real Betis vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: First to score - Atalanta (The Italian outfit have opened the scoring in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Betis’ last eight games.)

