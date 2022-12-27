Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29, 2022

Real Betis will entertain Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday (December 29) as they resume their La Liga campaign after a six-week hiatus.

Both teams have 24 point this season and are only separated by goal difference. The visitors are in fourth place with a goal difference of ten, while Betis are sixth with a goal difference of five.

The hosts are winless in their last two league outings and are coming off a 3-0 loss at Valencia. Bilbao, meanwhile, secured a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid last time around, thanks to a brace from Gorka Guruzeta and Dani Vivian's second-half strike.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, Bilbao played their first and second-round games in the Copa Del Rey. They beat Sestao 1-0 in the second round last week, thanks to Raul Garcia's first-half goal.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 127 times across competitions. The visitors lead 53-38, while 36 games have been drawn.

Last season, both teams recorded home wins in their two La Liga meetings.

Bilbao (24) have outscored the hosts (17), while Betis (12) have a better defensive record than Bilbao (14),

Athletic are winless in their last four La Liga away games against Betis but beat them in the Copa del Rey in 2021 on penalties.

Betis won their first five home games in La Liga this season but are winless in their last two. They have scored in every home game this term.

Bilbao won their first two away games of the season but are winless in their last four, losing the last two.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Betis have three wins in their last 12 meetings against Bilbao, but all of them have come at home. They have failed to score in three of their last five games against Bilbao, and the trend could continue.

Bilbao have just two wins on their travels this term and might struggle here. However, as the two teams will be playing in the league after a long gap, they could be a bit rusty, and a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Gorka Guruzeta to score any time - Yes

