Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th January 2023

The Supercopa de Espana features a massive clash between two La Liga sides this week as Real Betis lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important match at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. The Catalan giants edged Atletico Madrid to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight so far this season. The Andalusian outfit edged Rayo Vallecano to a 2-1 defeat over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona The Spanish Super Cup bracket The Spanish Super Cup bracket 🏆 The Spanish Super Cup bracket https://t.co/eX7eWkNqMa

Real Betis vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Real Betis and have won 26 out of the 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' nine victories.

Barcelona have the best defensive record by a considerable margin in La Liga this season and have conceded only six goals in their 16 league games so far this season.

The Catalan giants have also scored 35 goals in La Liga so far and are only behind Real Madrid's 36-goal tally in the competition.

Real Betis are one of three teams to have won eight La Liga matches so far this season and face intense competition for their top-four spot at the moment.

Barcelona have won five of their last six matches against Real Betis in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in December 2021.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been a formidable force in Spanish competitions under Xavi but have a few chinks in their armor at the moment. The likes of Pedri and Gavi have thrived this season and will need to play key roles in this fixture.

Real Betis Balompié @RealBetis_en 🥹



Once a Green and White, forever a Green and White.



@AlexMoreno Once a Green and White, forever a Green and White. ⚡💚🥹Once a Green and White, forever a Green and White.@AlexMoreno https://t.co/QJPgps3dHD

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day and have grown in stature under Manuel Pellegrini. Barcelona are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-3 Barcelona

Real Betis vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes