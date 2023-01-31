Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Real Betis lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Wednesday.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Preview

Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Andalusian outfit edged Getafe to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional on the domestic front so far. The Catalan giants edged Girona to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Real Betis and have won 26 of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' nine victories.

Real Betis have won only two of their last 22 games against Barcelona in La Liga, with both victories coming at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have won their last five matches away from home against Real Betis in La Liga and could become the first team to ever win six such games in a row in the competition.

Barcelona have lost only one of their last 30 away games against Real Betis in La Liga, with their previous such defeat against the Andalusians coming in 2002.

After a run of six consecutive victories at home in La Liga, Real Betis are winless in their last three such matches in the competition.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been a formidable force in the league and have done admirably well to cope with their injury and suspension concerns so far. Robert Lewandowski has also served his three-game ban and will make his comeback in this fixture.

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day but have endured a slight slump after the World Cup last year. Barcelona are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-3 Barcelona

Real Betis vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

