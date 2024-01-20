Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2024

Barcelona visit the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday to face Real Betis in La Liga, aiming for their third consecutive win in the competition.

The Catalans are coming off a 3-1 win over Unionistas in the Copa del Rey, although the painful 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup final is still fresh.

Xavi's side missed an opportunity to win a trophy, and the defense of their top-flight crown hasn't been the best either. With 41 points from 19 matches, Barcelona are in fourth position in the league table, eight behind leaders Girona, but with a game in hand.

Although the reigning champions have won their last two matches, they needed an 83rd-minute winner to beat Almeria, and a 93rd-minute penalty to beat Las Palmas.

Real Betis will be keen to exploit their sloppy form at the moment, and climb further up the rankings. Los Beticos have been struggling lately, going seven games winless in all competitions, but managed to end that run with a 1-0 win over Granada last weekend.

Former Real Madrid star Isco scored the winner for them in the 76th minute as Betis came within a point of the European places.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 138 previous clashes between the sides, with Barcelona winning 84 times over Real Betis and losing on 30 occasions.

Barcelona have won their last five games to Real Betis, which includes a 6-4 penalty shootout win in the Spanish Supercup in January 2023.

Barcelona have won their last six away games against Real Betis in La Liga, scoring 19 goals and conceding only seven.

Barcelona have kept a clean sheet in their last two games to Real Betis: 5-0 in September 2023 and 4-0 in April 2023, although both came at the Camp Nou.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction

Real Betis could cause Barcelona some trouble here as the latter haven't been at their best lately, while Los Verdiblancos have the home advantage too.

Nonetheless, we expect the Blaugrana to nick this one late on, with their superior quality eventually seeing them through.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona

Real Betis vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes