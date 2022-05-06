Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

Barcelona are back in action with another crucial La Liga match this weekend as they take on Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have shown flashes of improvement under Xavi so far. The Catalans cannot afford to miss out on their top-four place and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have punched above their weight this season. The Andalusian outfit was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Getafe last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Real Betis and have won 25 of their last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' nine victories.

Barcelona suffered a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture against Real Betis and have never lost both their league matches against the home side in a single season.

Real Betis have won only 16 of their 55 matches at home against Barcelona in La Liga - their lowest win rate against a single opponent at home in the competition.

If Barcelona find the back of the net this weekend, they will become the first away team in the history of La Liga to score 100 goals at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Real Betis have failed to find the back fo the net in their last three matches - they have not gone without scoring for four consecutive league games since 2016.

Only Real Madrid have won more points away from home than Barcelona this season.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have managed to turn their campaign around in Xavi but still have plenty of work to do to secure their place in the Champions League. The Blaugrana remain inconsistent at best and will need to step up this weekend.

Real Betis Balompié @RealBetis_en



Here's to a beautiful present and an even more exciting exciting future. Here's to a beautiful present and an even more exciting exciting future. 🥂💃😃Here's to a beautiful present and an even more exciting exciting future. https://t.co/f583gtprgm

Real Betis have been exceptional this season but are in the midst of a poor patch at the moment. Barcelona are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Real Betis vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙆𝙊𝙐𝙏

Morning training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper ahead of Saturday's



𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖̧𝗔 𝗧𝗩+

🖥 barca.link/NbBG50IyVvG 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙆𝙊𝙐𝙏Morning training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper ahead of Saturday's #BetisBarça 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖̧𝗔 𝗧𝗩+ ⚡️ 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙆𝙊𝙐𝙏 ⚡️Morning training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper ahead of Saturday's #BetisBarça𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖̧𝗔 𝗧𝗩+🖥 barca.link/NbBG50IyVvG https://t.co/uZc7wxVSrk

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ferran Torres to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi